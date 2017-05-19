 
Dr. Kouros Hedayati has acquired the Stringham Dental practice

 
FAIRFAX, Va. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Kouros Hedayati has acquired the Stringham Dental practice which will continue doing business for one year as Stringham Dental. The practice was opened in 1979 by Dr. William Stringham.

Dr. Kouros Hedayati joins Dr. William Stringham of Stringham Dental in Fairfax, Virginia. Dr. Hedayati will be working closely with Dr. Stringham in the following year, as Dr. Stringham transitions into his pre-retirement years, and reduces the number of hours he spends in the office.

Dr. Kouros Hedayati, a graduate of VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University) School of Dentistry in Richmond, VA, in 2008, has almost a decade of experience helping and serving patients in the Northern Virginia, area. The training Dr. Hedayati has acquired over the years has allowed him to master a variety of skills, such as endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and restorative dentistry.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call Stringham Dental in Fairfax, Virginia, at (703) 273-5545, or visit: https://www.stringhamdental.com.

Contact
Dr. Kouros Hedayati
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Stringham Dental
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Health, Dentist
Industry:Medical
Location:Fairfax - Virginia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
