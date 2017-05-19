 
Industry News





HOBNOB has teamed with the Jacksonville Artist's Guild to present Chords of Unity art exhibit

New exhibit will be on display at HOBNOB Gallery June 3 to June 28
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- HOBNOB Gallery and Event Space has teamed up with the Jacksonville Artist's Guild. On Saturday, June 3, an opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the gallery to debut their newest exhibit, Chords of Unity, and to raise money for Wolfson Children's Hospital. Chords of Unity is a juried art show, which will feature 32 artists from the Jacksonville Artist's Guild.

As part of the event, HOBNOB, Jacksonville's playfully sophisticated food and social exchange, will be giving 10 percent of their sales to Wolfson Children's Hospital. Guests are encouraged to make reservations at the restaurant to participate in the fundraising event. In addition to the art exhibit and fundraiser, Jacksonville Dance Theatre, Jacksonville's premier professional dance company, will be performing in Unity Plaza at 7 p.m. It will be a specially choreographed show with live music from Redneck Hummus and Jesse Montoya.

Chords of Unity will be exhibiting at HOBNOB Gallery through June 28. Jacksonville Artist's Guild is an organization dedicated to elevating artistic awareness and participation by artists through dynamic programs and exhibitions that enhance, encourage and promote the arts.

HOBNOB Gallery and Event Space is a unique space in Jacksonville, which blends fine art with great food. The event space with its rotating art installations is a perfect place for a variety of functions, from private business functions to private engagement dinners. It is located at 220 Riverside Avenue and offers a front row seat to Unity Plaza's performance space.

About HOBNOB

HOBNOB is a full-service, chef-driven restaurant founded on international inspiration with local intentions. It is a playfully sophisticated food and social exchange, which features a scratch kitchen with globally inspired cuisine prepared with regional ingredients, handcrafted cocktails, a rotating selection of craft beer, and wines by the glass and bottle. Every meal is better when shared with others. Whether you want to rub elbows with friends old and new or celebrate life's special occasions, HOBNOB offers a refreshing diversion from the ordinary dining experience. It is a place for diners to come and elevate their spirit, palate, and mood. To learn more, visit HOBNOBwithUs.com and follow HOBNOB on Facebook (facebook.com/HOBNOBJax), Twitter (@HOBNOBJax) and Instagram (@HOBNOBJax).

Media Contact
Kelly White
9042323001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Source:HOBNOB
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
