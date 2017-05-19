St. Louis Architect Schaub & Srote to Move Kirkwood Office to Brentwood

Firm plans to relocate its office headquarters and studio to a new, larger building in Brentwood, MO.

--recently announced plans to relocate its office headquarters and studio to a new, larger building in Brentwood, MO. Plans to move were necessitated by the significant growth of clients and staff over the last few years. The new Brentwood facility will provide increased space and offers an efficient design studio and office layout. It will also support Schaub & Srote's continued growth and expansion and provide a better work environment for current and future staff. The effective move date is planned for June 1, 2017.says Schaub & Srote partner and architect, David Schaub. The firm has operated from their Kirkwood office since 2012.said Robert Srote, partner and architect of Schaub & Srote.The firm's new Brentwood office building will be less than four miles east of the present Kirkwood location and will undergo a complete exterior renovation. The new address for Schaub & Srote will be. The Kirkwood office building is currently listed for sale.Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural, structural engineering and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;along with notable multi-family projects and townhouses. The firm's commercial portfolio also includes more than thirty Shop 'n Save Supermarkets, numerous retail shopping centers, restaurants, office buildings, tenant finish and other specialty projects. Schaub & Srote continues to raise the benchmark while achieving national recognition and receiving numerous awards from institutions such as: Houzz.com, International Builder's Show, AGC of America, St. Louis Homes & Lifestyles, At Home Architect & Designer Awards. The firm is currently licensed in AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, MS, NC, OH, TN, TX, and WI.For more information: