St. Louis Architect Schaub & Srote to Move Kirkwood Office to Brentwood
Firm plans to relocate its office headquarters and studio to a new, larger building in Brentwood, MO.
"We have enjoyed our time in Kirkwood, but to continue to grow our business in terms of creativity and innovation, we require a work space that will allow our talented staff to collaborate most effectively,"
"I believe the expansion emphasizes our commitment to both our clients and our employees," said Robert Srote, partner and architect of Schaub & Srote. "Our new facility will help us continue to grow and keep pace with our clients' needs."
The firm's new Brentwood office building will be less than four miles east of the present Kirkwood location and will undergo a complete exterior renovation. The new address for Schaub & Srote will be 2900 S Brentwood Blvd., Brentwood, MO 63144. The Kirkwood office building is currently listed for sale.
About Schaub & Srote: Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural, structural engineering and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;
http://www.schaubsrote.com
Schaub & Srote Architects
***@schaubsrote.com
