Find out what causes rotten-egg odor, and learn about various solutions so you can decide which one is right for you.

What Causes Hot Water to Smell like Rotten Eggs?

-- The most common cause of smelly water is anaerobic bacteria that exist in some water and react with sulfur and the magnesium and aluminum sacrificial anodes that come with most water heaters to produce hydrogen sulfide gas, making the classic rotten egg odor. The problem is most common in well systems, either private or municipal.Softening can make smelly water much worse. By the way, don't blame the water heater manufacturers. It's not their fault and it's not their responsibility. It's just a condition that exists in some parts of the country and each person has to deal with it.Very often, replacing the standard magnesium or aluminum anode rod with an aluminum/zinc alloy anode will solve the problem. The zinc is a key ingredient, since pure aluminum anodes will also reek to high heaven. Also, some people use the terms aluminum and aluminum/zinc interchangeably. It's important to be specific or you won't solve the problem.For most folks, an aluminum/zinc anode is the cheapest permanent fix for this problem (in unsoftened water) …