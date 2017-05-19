News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
International Polished Concrete Institute Offers June Training
IPCI will offer a co-sponsored training certification on June 15 & 16.
On June 15 & 16, join IPCI as it hosts its two-day Craftsman Certification Seminar, sponsored by Concrete Polishing Solutions (http://www.go2cps.com/
The training offers not only an understanding of the grinding and polishing process, but also offers hands-on experience with the application method, as well as guidance on troubleshooting challenges, marketing your polished concrete business, and much more.
The course is conducted by industry leaders whose knowledge of the trade, combined with a rigorous curriculum, and hands-on training, is perfect for the beginner, as well as experienced construction professionals.
Why Get Certified?
IPCI offers access to quality training from industry leaders, as well as access to business support, from sample bid sheets and checklists, to marketing and selling plans. From training to support, IPCI can help you succeed.
Add even more value to your construction offerings with a certification from the International Polished Concrete Institute. To register for training, call 866.421.9550 or email info@ipcionline.org.
About International Polished Concrete Institute
IPCI is an organization dedicated to providing architects, general contractors, engineers, and flooring contractors the tools they need to utilize and understand the benefits of polished concrete. For more information, visit http://www.ipcionline.org.
Media Contact
Meredith Cordle
meredith.cordle@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse