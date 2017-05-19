News By Tag
Sages Release New Single "Close Your Eyes"
Off the heels of their latest album Sleepwalker, Sacramento group Sages announce the release of their newest single "Close Your Eyes".
"Close Your Eyes" continues the visceral, spiritual and auditory journey of this Northern California group, which pens intelligent metal-influenced tracks laced with lyrics that are often atypical and open to interpretation. Reminiscent of a Periphery meets Deftones sound, Sages takes key pages from rock favorites and add their own distinct chapters. Sages wrote and recorded the track in their hometown of Sacramento and feel confident in what early press has called their best work to date.
Sages was recently featured by Alternative Press and Substream, and the band continues to tirelessly play shows, festivals and regional tour dates, spreading awareness of their latest music. Numerous tour dates have been announced, included an August support slot with buzz band Black Map. "Close Your Eyes" and their latest music can be heard below.
Listen to "Close Your Eyes" via Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/
Premiere Via Tattoo.com (http://www.tattoo.com/
Sages Official Website (https://www.facebook.com/
Tour Dates:
May 27 @ Country Club Saloon - Loomis, CA
June 7 @ Powerhouse Pub - Folsom, CA
June 24 @ Blue Lamp - Sacramento, CA
August 4 @ Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA w/ Black Map
August 19 @ Starlite Lounge - Sacramento, CA
