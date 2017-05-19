 
Industry News





Sages Release New Single "Close Your Eyes"

Off the heels of their latest album Sleepwalker, Sacramento group Sages announce the release of their newest single "Close Your Eyes".
 
 
Sages - Close Your Eyes (Cover)
Sages - Close Your Eyes (Cover)
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Northern California rock/metal outfit Sages have announced their newest single "Close Your Eyes", which premiered this week via lifestyle website Tattoo.com. The progressive rock group re-released an expanded version of their album 'Sleepwalker' in early 2017, which included bonus tracks, a full remix and reimagined artwork. "Close Your Eyes" marks the first new of new music from Sages since releasing 'Sleepwalker', and will be available this Friday (5/26) via online retailers and streaming sites.

"Close Your Eyes" continues the visceral, spiritual and auditory journey of this Northern California group, which pens intelligent metal-influenced tracks laced with lyrics that are often atypical and open to interpretation. Reminiscent of a Periphery meets Deftones sound, Sages takes key pages from rock favorites and add their own distinct chapters. Sages wrote and recorded the track in their hometown of Sacramento and feel confident in what early press has called their best work to date.

Sages was recently featured by Alternative Press and Substream, and the band continues to tirelessly play shows, festivals and regional tour dates, spreading awareness of their latest music. Numerous tour dates have been announced, included an August support slot with buzz band Black Map. "Close Your Eyes" and their latest music can be heard below.

Listen to "Close Your Eyes" via Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/wearesages/close-your-eyes)

Premiere Via Tattoo.com (http://www.tattoo.com/blog/exclusive-premiere-sages-close...)

Sages Official Website (https://www.facebook.com/wearesages/)

Tour Dates:

May 27 @ Country Club Saloon - Loomis, CA

June 7 @ Powerhouse Pub - Folsom, CA

June 24 @ Blue Lamp - Sacramento, CA

August 4 @ Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA w/ Black Map

August 19  @ Starlite Lounge - Sacramento, CA

Please contact Bob Bradley for interview requests and music advances.

Publicity Contact:

Bob Bradley PR

P – 714.321.1471

E – Bob@BobBradley.info

Bradley Public Relations
***@bobbradley.info
Source:Bradley Public Relations / Sages
Email:***@bobbradley.info
Posted By:***@bobbradley.info Email Verified
Click to Share