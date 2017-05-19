Sages Release New Single "Close Your Eyes"

Off the heels of their latest album Sleepwalker, Sacramento group Sages announce the release of their newest single "Close Your Eyes".

-- Northern California rock/metal outfithave announced their newest single "", which premiered this week via lifestyle website Tattoo.com. The progressive rock group re-released an expanded version of their album '' in early 2017, which included bonus tracks, a full remix and reimagined artwork. "Close Your Eyes" marks the first new of new music from Sages since releasing 'Sleepwalker', and will be available this Friday (5/26) via online retailers and streaming sites."Close Your Eyes" continues the visceral, spiritual and auditory journey of this Northern California group, which pens intelligent metal-influenced tracks laced with lyrics that are often atypical and open to interpretation. Reminiscent of ameetssound, Sages takes key pages from rock favorites and add their own distinct chapters. Sages wrote and recorded the track in their hometown of Sacramento and feel confident in what early press has called their best work to date.Sages was recently featured byand, and the band continues to tirelessly play shows, festivals and regional tour dates, spreading awareness of their latest music. Numerous tour dates have been announced, included an August support slot with buzz band Black Map. "Close Your Eyes" and their latest music can be heard below.(https://www.facebook.com/wearesages/)@ Country Club Saloon - Loomis, CA@ Powerhouse Pub - Folsom, CA@ Blue Lamp - Sacramento, CA@ Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA w/ Black Map@ Starlite Lounge - Sacramento, CAPlease contact Bob Bradley for interview requests and music advances.Bob Bradley PRP – 714.321.1471E – Bob@BobBradley.info