Party On Demand Wins Major Award for On-Demand Party-Planning Service Launching in Summer of 2017

Company Takes Home Both Audience Favorite And Best Company Overall At Recent Tech Coast Angels Fast Pitch Competition
 
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Party On Demand announced today that it recently won the coveted Tech Coast Angels Fast Pitch Competition award for both Audience Favorite and Best Company Overall. Currently in beta, Party On Demand is slated to launch later this summer to provide consumers everywhere with the first on-demand solution to plan a cost-effective party quickly and easily.

Party aficionados pressed for time and an easy way to entertain guests will be able to do so affordably via the company's free and simple-to-navigate iPhone and Android app launching soon. Consumers will be able to place an on-the-go order from their mobile device, choose from different suggested themes and even tailor the entire party experience to their exact specifications – all within a matter of minutes.

By providing the first on-demand solution for the party-planning industry, Party On Demand was able to defeat over 600 competing startups at the Tech Coach Angels Fast Pitch Competition.

"We couldn't possibly be more honored to win the Audience Favorite and Best Company Overall awards at this amazing event," said Willie G., Co-Founder of Party On Demand. "We believe this honor further validates Party On Demand as the next big idea in the exploding on-demand marketplace. Just as Uber brings transportation to your driveway and DoorDash drops off meals at your doorstep, Party On Demand delivers a full suite of party essentials to the location of your choice to ensure you have the celebration of a lifetime."

"Willie G. is a dynamic mix of an entrepreneur," said Don Kasle, Chairman Emeritus for Tech Coast Angels. "He is smart, totally committed, highly coachable, a quick learner and well-positioned to take a heretofore successful company and make it a great company. Our Celebration of Entrepreneurship is all about discovering and honoring tomorrow's great companies and PartyOnDemand could evolve into that status."

Party On Demand provides all the important elements needed to host a captivating celebration for holidays, sporting events, bachelor and bachelorette parties, bar mitzvahs, birthdays and any other event a party planner can dream up. Currently in beta, Party On Demand is slated to officially launch in the summer of 2017.

To learn more, please visit http://www.partyondemandapp.com.

Party On Demand Key Features

•  Cost-effective, time-efficient and easy-to-use mobile solution for party planning
•  Supplies consisting of food, beer, wine, tables, chairs, DJs and more delivered to any location at any time
•  Eliminates the need for hiring expensive party-planning consultants
•  Product offerings include:
        •  Insta-Party: Theme party with food, decorations, equipment and talent  (same day)
        •  DIY: Theme party decorations (24 hours)
        •  Plan-a-Party: Theme party with adjustments to decorations, talent and equipment (72 hours notice)

About Party On Demand, LLC

Slated to officially launch in the summer of 2017, Party On Demand is the first company ever to enable consumers to order comprehensive party supplies via a simple-to-use iPhone and Android app. The apps – also scheduled to launch this summer – will enable party planners everywhere to have celebration essentials like food, beer, wine, tables, chairs, DJs and more delivered to the location of their choice at any time. To learn more about Party On Demand, please visit http://www.partyondemandapp.com or call 1-818-966-3880.

Contact
Andy Coffaro
***@gmail.com
End
