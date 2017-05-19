News By Tag
CIMdata Publishes Global CAM Market Analysis Report
Findings Show that the Computer-Aided Machining (CAM) Market Grew 6.9% in 2016
Since 2002, the CAM software market has shown modest but steady growth as global economies generally improved. There has been worldwide growth in the sale of machine tools and manufacturing output; greater emphasis has been placed on the efficient operation of machine tools as manufacturing firms have strengthened their competitive positions; and the overall Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market, of which CAM software is a component, has continued on a strong growth path during this period. CAM software purchases are related to all of these factors—particularly machine tool sales.
The size and growth of the CAM software and related services market based on end-user payments is shown in the chart below. It can also be seen that approximately one-third of the end-user payments are reseller revenues and approximately two-thirds of the revenues are payments made directly to software suppliers.
According to Mr. Mike Fry, the director of CIMdata's Manufacturing Systems Engineering Practice, "The CAM market had solid growth in 2016, but it will be interesting to watch the adoption of additive manufacturing technology into the mainstream manufacturing process. There will be significant changes in how additive manufacturing is incorporated into the PLM digital thread and its effects on the market. We are seeing the emergence of specialized functionality for additive manufacturing, in combination with subtractive manufacturing, from the software providers and machine tool manufactures. He continued, "We are also seeing substantial interest in the adoption of the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 across the manufacturing value chain, this, added with predictive analytics should accelerate the manufacturing market in the near term."
The 2017 version of the CAM MAR is a 150-page report containing 22 charts and 39 tables of data detailing the worldwide CAM market along a number of dimensions. It also includes a discussion of trends in the CAM industry and updates on the top CAM solution providers. The 2017 CIMdata CAM Market Analysis Report is available for purchase at: http://www.cimdata.com/
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
