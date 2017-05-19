News By Tag
i wonder, doctor Announces Company Launch to Enable Recognition/Treatment of Serious Health Ailments
Company Leverages Traditional And Complementary Medicine To Provide A Repository Of Resources To Help People Overcome Persistent Illnesses And Live Longer And Healthier Lives
i wonder, doctor utilizes both traditional Western and complementary medicine to help those suffering from persistent medical conditions such as anxiety, high blood pressure, weight gain, diabetes, menopause and more. By leveraging an immense vault of quick-hitting, topic-specific medical videos, podcasts, newsletters and more, people can identify illnesses in real-time, prioritize needs and implement strategies to begin the process of recovery.
Those wrestling with these commonly found medical conditions can also ask health-related questions directly of i wonder, doctor Medical Director, Daved Rosensweet M.D. Along with helping thousands of people live healthier lifestyles during decades of private practice, Dr. Rosensweet supplies the expert advice residing in the company's comprehensive content library to help people get well safely.
"The official launch of i wonder, doctor is a monumental day in the field of health and wellness," said Daved Rosensweet, M.D., Medical Director of i wonder, doctor. "For anyone suffering from one of the most common health problems in the U.S., we are proud to provide free videos, podcasts and more that address very specific pain points. We recognize that the road to recovery and healthy living is not always easy, which is why we're thrilled to help people cut through the online medical clutter to begin making smart and educated choices right away."
i wonder, doctor encourages healthy on-the-go lifestyles by providing people with educational, insightful and actionable content accessible at anytime, anywhere and on any mobile device. They can also order health-related products that promote better living and overall health.
To learn more, please visit http://www.iwonderdoctor.com.
i wonder, doctor Key Features
• Integrates traditional Western and complementary medicine for the most common health issues, including: Anxiety, depression, blood pressure, constipation, diabetes, heartburn, insomnia, menopause, weight and more
• Videos, podcasts and more can be accessed via mobile devices in real-time
• Ask medical-related questions
• Order health products at home and on the go
About i wonder, doctor, LLC
About i wonder, doctor, LLC

i wonder, doctor utilizes both traditional Western and complementary medicine to help those suffering from persistent ailments such as anxiety, depression, weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, menopause and more. By providing resources such as videos, podcasts and newsletters – as well as health-related products – those suffering from the most commonly found illnesses can get on the road to recovery and begin living happy and fulfilling lives. To learn more about i wonder, doctor, please visit http://www.iwonderdoctor.com.
