Cat-A-Tonic Limited launches its first café with cats in Oldham, UK, Thursday June 1st 2017
25th May 2017
Cat-A-Tonic Limited today announced it is to open its first café with cats in Oldham next week, on Thursday June 1st. The first Cat-A-Tonic Café is based in premises in the centre of the town at 49 Union Street, close to the Metrolink stop.
The café is a themed café where cats can be watched and played with. The concept of themed cat cafes began nearly 20 years ago in Taiwan in 1998, then blossomed in Japan where over 70 similar cafes opened between 2005-2010. It has since become a global phenomenon with sites in many countries such as India, Mexico, New Zealand, together with Western Europe and North America. There are a small number of cat cafes across the UK but this is the first time one has been opened in a northern UK town.
"In preparation for the launch, a great deal of work has gone into approving the ambience in the cats' private quarters, as well as in the customer lounge," said Christine Rooney, Chief Executive Officer for Cat-A-Tonic Ltd. "We are working with a charity to promote rescue cats. We take the welfare of our cats very seriously as we want this to be a happy experience for both patrons and cats, where cats will feel loved, warm and safe. They will remain on the premises at all times, and so they will not be allowed outside."
She continues, "We have designed our lounge to ensure that no cat will ever feel crowded and intimidated – and this is reflected in all aspects of lighting and layout. We believe this captures a relaxed mood for everyone. This is why we have capped the number of cats present to a maximum of 6 and will limit the number of customers at any one time."
"I was born and raised in Oldham and have been a cat "parent" for many years. I know from first-hand experience how we Oldhamers love our cats and am so proud that we are able to launch our first café here and assist in the re-generation of our town centre."
