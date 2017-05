Montclair Art Museum to Host "Au Revoir, Matisse" Wine Bar

Special After-Hours Gallery Access to Matisse and American Art Friday, June 16 – 7:00 – 10:00 P.M.

-- MONTCLAIR, NJ, May 25, 2017—The Montclair Art Museum will conclude its celebration of all things Matisse with its annual Wine Bar, bringing together community, wine and, of course, art to toast the Museum's groundbreaking exhibition. "Au Revoir, Matisse" will take place Friday, June 16, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Proceeds fromsupport enhanced educational outreach and accessible programs for children of all ages.The evening will also provide one of the last opportunities to viewbeforethe exhibition closes on June 18. Attendees will have special after-hours access to all galleries and exhibitions including the critically acclaimed shows; andTickets for "Au Revoir, Matisse" can be purchased at http://www.montclairartmuseum.org/ support-special- events.php (http://www.montclairartmuseum.org/support-special-events.php) and are $100 in advance/$125 at the door.—more—examines the French master's influence on American art from 1907 to the present, presenting 65 paintings, archival objects, sculpture, prints and works on paper by Henri Matisse and the American artists he inspired, including Max Weber, Andy Warhol, Helen Frankenthaler, and others.runs through June 18, 2017.is drawn entirely from the Montclair Art Museum's permanent collection and comprises 53 paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures by 42 American artists including Mickalene Thomas, Nick Cave, Donald Judd, and others. The show runs through Summer 2018.explores the dialogue between Taylor Pickett's artwork and that of renowned French artist Henri Matisse. It features 76 collages as well as four hand-made books, and it runs through July 2, 2017.More information about "Au Revoir Matisse" and other special events is available on MAM's website at montclairartmuseum.org. Tickets are available online as well as by contacting Emily Nso Washingtonat 973-259-5158 or ewashington@ montclairartmuseum.org "Au Revoir Matisse" will also be featured on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #mamwinebar.Jo Mathisen, Chair; Adunni & Herman Anderson, Meredith Bergmann, Sharla Blanz, Joahne Carter, Liza Cohn, Leslie Ford, Alixon & Brendan Gill, Fannie Gray, Christine James, Allison Kimmich, Joyce Pokoy-Kurtulus & Osman Kurtulus, Joanne Langbein, Jennifer Ley, Kristin & Keith MacKay, Tanya L. Poteat, Lisa Prince, Sharon Sevrens, Jonathan Simon, Tessie Thomas.—more—The Montclair Art Museum, a notable, community-based institution with an international reputation, boasts a renowned collection of American and Native American art that uniquely highlights art making in the United States over the last three hundred years. The collection includes more than 12,000 objects: paintings, prints, original works on paper, photographs, and sculpture by American artists from the 18th century to the present, as well as traditional and contemporary Native American art and artifacts representing the cultural developments of peoples from all of the major American Indian regions.The Vance Wall Art Education Center, launched in 2016, encompasses all the Museum's educational efforts, from the established Yard School of Art to newly minted MAM Art Truck. MAM programs serve a wide public of all ages and bring artists, performers, and scholars to the Museum on a regular basis. The Yard School of Art offers a multitude of comprehensive courses for children, teens, adults, seniors, and professional artists and has been recognized in the Discover Jersey Arts People's Choice Awards as the Favorite Adult Art Class and Favorite Art Camp two years in a row.The Montclair Art Museum is located at 3 South Mountain Avenue in Montclair, N.J. Information and directions are available on the Museum website, montclairartmuseum.org, or by calling 973-746-5555.MAM is open Wednesdays through Sundays, Noon–5 p.m., and on the first Thursday night of the month (October–June), from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and major holidays. Museum admission is $12 for nonmember adults, $10 for senior citizens and students with I.D., and free for members and children under 12. Free First Thursday Nights are free for everyone. Student and Senior Fridays offer free general admission to students and seniors with valid ID on the first Friday of the month. The Store at MAM is open during gallery hours and has extended hours until 9 p.m. on Free First Thursday Nights.