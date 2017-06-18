News By Tag
Montclair Art Museum to Host "Au Revoir, Matisse" Wine Bar
Special After-Hours Gallery Access to Matisse and American Art Friday, June 16 – 7:00 – 10:00 P.M.
The evening will also provide one of the last opportunities to view Matisse and American Art beforethe exhibition closes on June 18. Attendees will have special after-hours access to all galleries and exhibitions including the critically acclaimed shows Matisse and American Art; Inspired by Matisse: Selected Works from the Collection; and Janet Taylor Pickett: The Matisse Series.
Tickets for "Au Revoir, Matisse" can be purchased at http://www.montclairartmuseum.org/
Related Exhibitions
Matisse and American Art examines the French master's influence on American art from 1907 to the present, presenting 65 paintings, archival objects, sculpture, prints and works on paper by Henri Matisse and the American artists he inspired, including Max Weber, Andy Warhol, Helen Frankenthaler, and others. Matisse and American Art runs through June 18, 2017.
Inspired by Matisse: Selected Works from the Collection is drawn entirely from the Montclair Art Museum's permanent collection and comprises 53 paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures by 42 American artists including Mickalene Thomas, Nick Cave, Donald Judd, and others. The show runs through Summer 2018.
Janet Taylor Pickett: The Matisse Series explores the dialogue between Taylor Pickett's artwork and that of renowned French artist Henri Matisse. It features 76 collages as well as four hand-made books, and it runs through July 2, 2017.
General Event Information
More information about "Au Revoir Matisse" and other special events is available on MAM's website at montclairartmuseum.org. Tickets are available online as well as by contacting Emily Nso Washingtonat 973-259-5158 or ewashington@
"Au Revoir Matisse" will also be featured on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #mamwinebar.
Wine Bar Committee
Jo Mathisen, Chair; Adunni & Herman Anderson, Meredith Bergmann, Sharla Blanz, Joahne Carter, Liza Cohn, Leslie Ford, Alixon & Brendan Gill, Fannie Gray, Christine James, Allison Kimmich, Joyce Pokoy-Kurtulus & Osman Kurtulus, Joanne Langbein, Jennifer Ley, Kristin & Keith MacKay, Tanya L. Poteat, Lisa Prince, Sharon Sevrens, Jonathan Simon, Tessie Thomas.
About the Museum
The Montclair Art Museum, a notable, community-based institution with an international reputation, boasts a renowned collection of American and Native American art that uniquely highlights art making in the United States over the last three hundred years. The collection includes more than 12,000 objects: paintings, prints, original works on paper, photographs, and sculpture by American artists from the 18th century to the present, as well as traditional and contemporary Native American art and artifacts representing the cultural developments of peoples from all of the major American Indian regions.
The Vance Wall Art Education Center, launched in 2016, encompasses all the Museum's educational efforts, from the established Yard School of Art to newly minted MAM Art Truck. MAM programs serve a wide public of all ages and bring artists, performers, and scholars to the Museum on a regular basis. The Yard School of Art offers a multitude of comprehensive courses for children, teens, adults, seniors, and professional artists and has been recognized in the Discover Jersey Arts People's Choice Awards as the Favorite Adult Art Class and Favorite Art Camp two years in a row.
The Montclair Art Museum is located at 3 South Mountain Avenue in Montclair, N.J. Information and directions are available on the Museum website, montclairartmuseum.org, or by calling 973-746-5555.
MAM is open Wednesdays through Sundays, Noon–5 p.m., and on the first Thursday night of the month (October–June)
All Museum programs are made possible, in part, by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, and by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, Carol and Terry Wall / The Vance Wall Foundation, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, and Museum members.
Contact
Catherine Mastrangelo, 973-259-5119
cmastrangelo@
***@montclairartmuseum.org
