 
News By Tag
* Gulfport Florida real estate
* 5322 12th Ave S
* Gulfport Florida Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gulfport
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

5322 12th Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707

Deborah Ward & Associates, Keller Williams Realty, has just listed a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home, which is MOVE-IN READY, in charming Gulfport, Florida!
 
 
5322 12th Ave S, Gulfport, FL
5322 12th Ave S, Gulfport, FL
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gulfport Florida real estate
* 5322 12th Ave S
* Gulfport Florida Homes

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Gulfport - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

GULFPORT, Fla. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Desirable Gulfport location with so much to offer! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath block home is nestled on a deep lot with an impressive shade tree in the front yard. As you enter the home into the bright and spacious living room/dining combination, you will appreciate the wide-open layout and gleaming wood flooring. The kitchen offers newer stainless steel appliances and an over-sized island/dining table -- perfect for entertaining. The generously sized master bedroom offers wood flooring, lots of natural light and plenty of storage. The guest bedroom has been fitted with a Murphy bed console with closets to match, in addition to a built-in closet. The bathroom has been completely remodeled with an attractive shower featuring accent tile, a newer vanity and modern colors! The large fenced backyard completes the package. An easy bike ride will get you to the shops and cafes in charming and quirky "downtown" Gulfport on the waterfront, and just a short drive to the beautiful white sand Gulf beachs of St Pete Beach and Treasure Island.  Don't delay in seeing this one as it is priced to sell fast!!

To view pictures and details, please visit:  http://532212thavenues.thebestlisting.com/

To schedule a private showing of this property, please call Deborah Ward & Associates at 727-216-9273 or email info@DeborahWard.com (mailto:info@DeborahWard.com).

Deborah Ward & Associates is a top selling team at Keller Williams Realty. Deborah and her team's knowledge, experience and caring personalities have all contributed to their real estate success.  They pride themselves in their track record of overcoming obstacles to get to the closing table.  Their motto is"Everything closes at Deborah Ward & Associates!

Contact
Deborah Ward
727-216-9273
info@deborahward.com
End
Source:
Email:***@deborahward.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Deborah Ward & Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share