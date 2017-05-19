News By Tag
ADX Maker Series presents, Fabriqué
An art exhibition spotlighting Portland women artists and fabrication professionals: "We make more than just babies."
The ANX Gallery is the newest addition to ADX Portland's Maker Campus. The gallery will host monthly art exhibitions featuring local Portland Makers. All proceeds from gallery sales are used toward funding the ADX Makerspace where new and aspiring artists are provided affordable access to tooling, space, and knowledge.
The gallery will remain open to the public from June 9th - July 2nd 2017 from 12pm-5pm M-F. Private viewings may be scheduled by contacting ADX's Marketing Director.
Contact ADX Marketing Director Matthew Preston at matt@adxportland.com or 503-915-4342 for more info.
RSVPs can be made on ADX's Facebook Event Page http://www.facebook.com/
