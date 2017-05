ADX Maker Series presents, Fabriqué

An art exhibition spotlighting Portland women artists and fabrication professionals: "We make more than just babies."

End

-- Join us Friday, June 9th, 2017 at ANX Gallery in Portland, OR for Fabriqué, an exhibition of works by local Portland makers, artists, ceramicists, and designers. With this platform, ADX is shining the spotlight on Women artists and fabrication professionals who are exhibiting a variety of objects. The spectrum of works in this show include furnishings, kayaks, sculptures, 2D works, and ceramics.The ANX Gallery is the newest addition to ADX Portland's Maker Campus. The gallery will host monthly art exhibitions featuring local Portland Makers. All proceeds from gallery sales are used toward funding the ADX Makerspace where new and aspiring artists are provided affordable access to tooling, space, and knowledge.The gallery will remain open to the public from June 9th - July 2nd 2017 from 12pm-5pm M-F. Private viewings may be scheduled by contacting ADX's Marketing Director.Contact ADX Marketing Director Matthew Preston at matt@adxportland.com or 503-915-4342 for more info.RSVPs can be made on ADX's Facebook Event Page http://www.facebook.com/ events/174602919736226