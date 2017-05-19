News By Tag
Save Time and Energy With a New Beauty Must Have!
Try eyelash extensions from Amazing Lash Studio in Florham Park, New Jersey Today
Save time and energy each morning and switch to eyelash extension!
The Amazing Lash Studio in Florham Park offers an introductory deal of $79.99 for any set of lashes for new clients. The lash specialists at Amazing Lash Studio of Florham Park suggest coming in for a refill every 2 to 4 weeks. A refill is needed to fill in any lashes that have fallen out due to the cycle of your natural lashes growing out. Refill appointments usually take about 50-60 minutes to refill. Choose from lash styles that fit your lifestyle and preference.
Lash extensions are a low maintenance beauty routine that will have you looking put together all the time! Take advantage of their four customizable lash styles including:
• Gorgeous: This Style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.
• Natural: You...only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.
• Sexy: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.
• Cute: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.
Visit Amazing Lash Studio Florham Park Today at 176 Columbia Turnpike Florham Park, NJ 07932 or visit their website https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
