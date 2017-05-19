News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Phytelligence Inks Strategic Partnership With The Association For The Development Of Hop Agronomy
Companies to Partner to Protect Dwarf Varieties, Virus Screen Plant Material and Rapidly Propagate Viable Options
The Association for the Development of Hop Agronomy is comprised of hop growers in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho who are dedicated to reinventing hop-growing practices with a goal of developing varieties and management practices that are durable, broadly adapted, and sustainable. ADHA invests in research and development of new hop production techniques and varieties that can be used in both standard and low trellis production, much like fruit trees or grapes currently. Phytelligence will assist the ADHA in their mission to promote true to type high-quality hop varieties by utilizing their virus screening, repository, and rapid propagation capabilities. The Phytelligence MultiPHY™ process also aids the ADHA in achieving their goal of environmental sustainability by reducing the amount of water used in the growth-to-delivery process.
"The ability to provide high-quality disease free planting material to our growers is of utmost importance to us and in line with our mission. We want brewers who purchase these hops to know that they were developed and grown for them with the highest possible standards. Phytelligence has the knowledge and technology we need to further our goal of improving the hop industry in the Pacific Northwest," said Megan Twomey, brand manager and agronomist for the Association for the Development of Hop Agronomy. "Their repository program is especially appealing because they have the ability to virus screen our plant material and then keep it in a certifiably safe, sterile environment ready for propagation at a moment's notice. This gives us the ability to make ADHA plant material available to growers quickly while adhering to our product traceability objectives. We're looking forward to a successful relationship."
"The ADHA is an extremely progressive organization,"
Key components of the partnership include:
- Safekeeping of dwarf varieties with the Phytelligence repository program
- Virus screening of plant material to ensure strong, healthy plants
- Rapid propagation of chosen dwarf hop vines using the Phytelligence MultiPHY™ process
About the Association for the Development of Hop Agronomy
The Association for the Development of Hop Agronomy is a group dedicated to reinventing growing practices to adapt to the world in which we live. Greater awareness of our constantly changing environment and our impact upon it necessitates more responsible stewardship of our land. We believe the legacy left behind when we are done farming should not be negative. The ADHA is dedicated to making a difference. We are working to find solutions to the challenges presented to farmers by the global nature of our world in the 21st century.
About Phytelligence
Phytelligence (http://www.phytelligence.com) is an agricultural biotechnology company that is revolutionizing food crops. Utilizing its proprietary growing techniques to provide superior quality crops, Phytelligence enables higher grower profit by increasing speed to harvest while reducing input costs. Phytelligence provides additional value to food crop growers and plant breeders through the application of advanced genetics enabling delivery of accurate plants, disease screening, plant repository services, securing of intellectual property, and the ability to co-develop new varieties of food crops. In addition, Phytelligence has a growing pipeline of biological and compound solutions aimed at improving returns throughout the food crop value chain.
Phytelligence was founded in 2012 by Dr. Amit Dhingra, Associate Professor of Horticulture Genomics and Biotechnology Research laboratory at Washington State University. Phytelligence is headquartered in Seattle with locations in Pullman, Washington and Portland, Oregon. In 2016, Phytelligence expanded their footprint to include an 8-acre Seattle-based greenhouse space and a Portland-based tissue culture production facility. Currently, Phytelligence has 67 employees and continues to grow.
Contact
Ashley Mann
***@phytelligence.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse