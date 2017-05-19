News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brokers at RE/MAX of Rock Valley, Oregon, Honored for 2016 Sales Success
Broker associates at RE/MAX of Rock Valley in Oregon, Ill., recently received special recognition from RE/MAX Northern Illinois region for 2016 sales achievements.
RE/MAX recognizes its brokers' annual sales success by awarding membership in honorary clubs, each club representing an important level of productivity.
Platinum Club
Platinum Club membership goes to a group of exceptional RE/MAX affiliates. The average 2016 sales productivity of a RE/MAX Northern Illinois network Platinum Club affiliate was eight times that of the average National Association of Realtors® (NAR) sales agent. Earning Platinum Club membership is Rebecca Hazzard.
100% Club
Members of the 100% Club are RE/MAX affiliates who have reached an outstanding level of sales achievement. In 2016, the sales productivity of RE/MAX Northern Illinois 100% Club members was four times that of the average NAR sales agent. Reaching this laudable level of success are Carla Benesh and Mark True.
RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 103 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.
Contact
Chris Calomino
***@remax.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse