Brokers at RE/MAX of Rock Valley, Oregon, Honored for 2016 Sales Success

-- Broker associates at RE/MAX of RockValley, 606 E. Washington, Oregon, Ill., recently received special recognition from the RE/MAX Northern Illinois region for their sales achievements in 2016.RE/MAX recognizes its brokers' annual sales success by awarding membership in honorary clubs, each club representing an important level of productivity.Platinum Club membership goes to a group of exceptional RE/MAX affiliates. The average 2016 sales productivity of a RE/MAX Northern Illinois network Platinum Club affiliate was eight times that of the average National Association of Realtors® (NAR) sales agent. Earning Platinum Club membership is Rebecca Hazzard.Members of the 100% Club are RE/MAX affiliates who have reached an outstanding level of sales achievement. In 2016, the sales productivity of RE/MAX Northern Illinois 100% Club members was four times that of the average NAR sales agent. Reaching this laudable level of success are Carla Benesh and Mark True.RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 103 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at www.illinoisproperty.com , provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.