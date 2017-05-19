News By Tag
Hoops for Haiti - Local Business Makes Global Impact
Kicking off their 2017 Hands In Initiative, Dewayne Long and his wife, COO Holly Long, organized True Vision's first Hope for Haiti event. "We're both huge sports fans and basketball is pretty much at the top of the list," says Holly. With that in mind, on March 29th, True Vision Enterprises hosted Hoops for Haiti, an event where a dollar amount was allocated to each point value and each participant was given three minutes to score as many points as possible. At the end of the event, the True Vision administrative team would tally the accumulated points and donate the total amount to Hope for Haiti. The event was an immediate success, not just with the participants, but also with onlookers at the Tustin Sports Park, off Jamboree Road, in Irvine, California. "I've never seen a charity event quite like this. Just watching was so much fun!'" said one passerby that evening. But Long didn't just stop at funding the donation. Pizza and drinks were provided for all in attendance, both participating and observing. A few participants even came in costume, dressing up as members of the famous Toon Squad from the 1996 Box Office hit, Space Jam, with a musical entrance to match. The night was one to remember.
Reflecting on the event, Dewayne Long and staff can't help but be excited for the possibilities moving forward. "We have so much more to do and look forward to with our Hands In Initiative,"
To find out more about True Vision Enterprises Inc and their charity events, or to learn how you can help, contact their office at careers@truevisionenterprisesinc.com or visit their website at https://truevisionenterprisesinc.com
To learn more about Hope for Haiti and other efforts aimed to help the citizens of Haiti visit their website at www.hopeforhaiti.com
