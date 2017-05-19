 
Hoops for Haiti - Local Business Makes Global Impact

 
 
Hands In_Hope for Haiti_pr
Hands In_Hope for Haiti_pr
 
IRVINE, Calif. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- According to recently collected data, almost 60% of all Haitian citizens live on less than $2 per day, while a staggering 25% of the entire population lives in extreme poverty at less than $1.25 per day. For most citizens of Orange County, these conditions are incomprehensible. "Seeing these numbers for the first time really puts the phrase 'quality of life' into perspective," says Dewayne Long, CEO of True Vision Enterprises, Inc, a local business looking to make their mark in the effort to aid the hurting people of Haiti. "We have a responsibility to help those in need. Once we decided to ramp up our charity efforts this year, Hope for Haiti was an easy choice."

Kicking off their 2017 Hands In Initiative, Dewayne Long and his wife, COO Holly Long, organized True Vision's first Hope for Haiti event. "We're both huge sports fans and basketball is pretty much at the top of the list," says Holly. With that in mind, on March 29th, True Vision Enterprises hosted Hoops for Haiti, an event where a dollar amount was allocated to each point value and each participant was given three minutes to score as many points as possible. At the end of the event, the True Vision administrative team would tally the accumulated points and donate the total amount to Hope for Haiti. The event was an immediate success, not just with the participants, but also with onlookers at the Tustin Sports Park, off Jamboree Road, in Irvine, California. "I've never seen a charity event quite like this. Just watching was so much fun!'" said one passerby that evening. But Long didn't just stop at funding the donation. Pizza and drinks were provided for all in attendance, both participating and observing. A few participants even came in costume, dressing up as members of the famous Toon Squad from the 1996 Box Office hit, Space Jam, with a musical entrance to match. The night was one to remember.

Reflecting on the event, Dewayne Long and staff can't help but be excited for the possibilities moving forward. "We have so much more to do and look forward to with our Hands In Initiative," says Long of True Vision's start-up charity program. Hands In is a strong call to action, pulling everyone in the community together towards one common goal; to help others in need. The program will incorporate several events throughout the year to help support a wide range of charitable foundations. "Hoops for Haiti was a great way to start and we're really considering making it an annual event. Our goal is simple; to inspire our local community to impact our global community. We can't teach others to give without giving first, and what better way to teach than to make giving fun."

To find out more about True Vision Enterprises Inc and their charity events, or to learn how you can help, contact their office at careers@truevisionenterprisesinc.com or visit their website at https://truevisionenterprisesinc.com

To learn more about Hope for Haiti and other efforts aimed to help the citizens of Haiti visit their website at www.hopeforhaiti.com

Click to Share