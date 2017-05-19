News By Tag
RE/MAX Northern Illinois Salutes New Members of Its Pioneer Club, Celebrating 25 Years with RE/MAX
RE/MAX recently welcomed 34 brokers in its northern Illinois real estate network to its Pioneer Club, which recognizes those affiliates who have reached their 25th anniversary with the RE/MAX network.
Because real estate professionals typically work for several brokerages over the course of their career, 25 years spent with RE/MAX represents a significant commitment and indicates continued satisfaction with the professional environment.
"Each of these brokers has established an outstanding record for delivering exceptional service to their clients and their community. That kind of professionalism and dedication are major reasons so many thousands of buyers and sellers across our region choose RE/MAX," said Jack Kreider, executive vice president and regional director of RE/MAX Northern Illinois.
Those receiving the Pioneer Club Award are from the Illinois counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake.
COOK COUNTY
Hugo Rodriguez, RE/MAX 10 Lincoln Park, Chicago;
Barbara Gembala, RE/MAX 10, Oak Lawn;
Carl Bohne, RE/MAX 1st Service, Orland Park;
Nancy Jensen, RE/MAX City, Chicago;
Patricia Regan, RE/MAX City, Chicago;
Stella Catalano, RE/MAX Destiny, Elk Grove Village;
Rose DiMaio, RE/MAX Destiny, Elk Grove Village;
Corina Flores-Moradi, RE/MAX Landmark, Chicago;
Andrew Obniski, RE/MAX Master, Morton Grove;
Mary Jo Downes, RE/MAX Properties Northwest, Park Ridge;
Kenneth Welter, RE/MAX Properties Northwest, Park Ridge;
Kathy Barkulis, RE/MAX Suburban, Arlington Heights;
John Tillotson, RE/MAX Suburban, Schaumburg;
Robert Brandt, RE/MAX Suburban, Schaumburg;
Sharon Krywanio, RE/MAX Synergy, Orland Park;
Marc Perlove, RE/MAX Villager, Glenview;
Michelle Shoemaker, RE/MAX Villager, Glenview;
Donna Smolak, RE/MAX Vision 212, Chicago;
Mary Olson, RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Bartlett.
DUPAGE COUNTY
Gary Jacklin, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Action, Lisle;
Wanda Passolano, RE/MAX Action, Lisle;
Naomi Wieringa, RE/MAX Action, Lisle;
Richard Middleton, RE/MAX All Pro, Bloomingdale;
Toni Bottger, RE/MAX Enterprises, Downers Grove;
Susan Reef, RE/MAX of Naperville, Naperville;
Nanette Bauer, RE/MAX Suburban, Glen Ellyn.
KANE COUNTY
Brian Henry, RE/MAX Excels, Geneva;
Anne Ward, RE/MAX Excels, Geneva.
LAKE COUNTY
Michael Culat, RE/MAX Advantage Realty, Antioch;
Donna Radke, RE/MAX Center, Grayslake;
Andee Hausman, RE/MAX Suburban, Buffalo Grove;
George Seaverns, RE/MAX Suburban, Buffalo Grove.
MCHENRY COUNTY
Diana Mark, RE/MAX Plaza, McHenry.
RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 103 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.
