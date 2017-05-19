News By Tag
SAY Soccer, USA Turns 50 Years Old
SAY Soccer, USA celebrates 50 years of providing youth soccer.
In 1967 in Cincinnati, Ohio, SAY Soccer was founded to provide an outlet in the fall for those kids who didn't have access to local sports, such as American football and basketball, in the area. Eight gentlemen banded together, with the support of the former MacGregor-Brunswick Company, and introduced the sport of soccer to children in the area.
It grew from there and as of today, more than 3.5 million children have played in a SAY Soccer league at some point in the past 50 years.
"Back in 1967, with youth soccer, everyone was starting from scratch." According to Tom Stevens, founding member. "We were lucky to have such a diversity in this area to have several first generation Americans helping out. Many got involved in the program helping us bring soccer to the kids. They thought of it as chance to give something back. And from there, SAY Soccer has kept growing."
"Our goal has always been to put the children and leagues we serve first," said Doug Wood, Executive Director. "We are excited to celebrate 50 years of KIDS HAVING FUN and look forward to serving our communities for another 50 years."
"SAY has always made a point to be inclusive for all children interested in the game of soccer, whether it was being one of the first organizations to offer leagues for girls, to bringing soccer to area high schools where SAY had youth leagues or continuing to have a non-discrimination policy we hold to heart, we plan to continue to be on the forefront of recreational youth soccer and expand on educational opportunities as we move forward." said Wood.
Over the two-day celebration in July, SAY is hosting a Golf Outing, the Neil Bradford Memorial 5K Fun Run and a youth 3v3 Tournament, open to all. To learn more these and all other 50th Anniversary –related events, go to SAYSoccer.org/
About SAY Soccer
The Soccer Association for Youth, USA (SAY Soccer) was founded in 1967 in Cincinnati, Ohio where it remains nationally based today. SAY provides a wide array of services and support to our members including but not limited to insurance, coaching and referee support, legal and administrative support, US Soccer Affiliation, publications for all members, Online Store, and an opportunity for children to experience the game of soccer in a fun and safe environment. SAY Soccer provides programming for recreational, competitive and adult players. SAY Soccer is "The" Leader in Youth Soccer Support. Learn more at www.saysoccer.org
