Persistence Pays Off for Million Dollar Earner

Paddy McCracken is a survivor in Network Marketing and has advice for everyone.
 
 
HOUSTON - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- He went from starting out at the bottom without much success to building a team of over 100 thousand people.

His best year saw over $120 Million in sales. Now he has partnered with Modere and achieved their highest rank in just 30 days.

There must be a lot to learn from this man.

Home Based Buzz: Tell us about your journey from just starting out to becoming a million dollar earner.

Paddy McCracken: I've been in the industry for 15 years. The first eight years were nothing close to success. But I was fortunate to learn from some great people that had a lot of success. I've only really been with three companies.

I had just dropped out of college when I got started. A friend was trying to recruit my father who owned 33 restaurants. It was my basically my education. I didn't know much. I moved from a small town in Illinois to Southern California. So, I was thrown into a very competitive space out in California and that is really where I learned about the industry. I learned the industry is real! Still, it was very humbling.  But it was those times that really fueled my entrepreneurial spirit.  If you find a good company, you can build something of great value and you can feel good about it.

Read the whole story here.

http://www.homebasedbuzz.com

