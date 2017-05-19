News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aroma Bravo Announces Last Chance to Join Its Special Coffee Set Giveaway
Aroma Bravo reminds coffee lovers to join the coffee set giveaway before it ends on May 28 at 11:59:59 PM, Eastern Time.
"It's not too late to join! You still have the entire weekend to submit your entries. Even if you're only entering now, you can make up for it by submitting the maximum 5 entries per day until the contest ends. If you start today, you can still accumulate a good amount of entries that will increase your chances of winning," a company representative said.
The coffee set giveaway contest is open to coffee lovers of legal age from the U.S. and Canada. It will be concluded this Sunday, May 28th at 11:59:59 PM, Eastern Time. DIY Idea Center is hosting the giveaway, and the staff will randomly select the lucky winner at the end of the period.
To help participants earn more entries, Aroma Bravo and DIY Idea Center are now allowing a maximum limit of 5 daily entries. This means coffee lovers can visit the giveaway page more often so they can have a higher chance of winning the ultimate prize.
Winning a brand new French press along with some gourmet coffee beans from Honduras will surely please the serious coffee lover. The total prize value amounts to $60.96, and one lucky person will get it all for free.
"An opportunity like this only comes in a blue moon, that's why we're inviting all coffee lovers to participate in the contest. It only takes a couple of minutes to submit your entries, so visit the DIY Idea Center website now while there's still time!" The Aroma Bravo representative further advised.
Interested individuals can enter the contest at https://www.diyideacenter.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a trusted seller of Honduras whole bean coffee. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse