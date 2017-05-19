News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PE Rein to head construction at 4230homes
PE Rein Construction LLC - a trusted builder will be taking the lead as general contractor for the new twin home development at 4230homes in Edina East.
4230homes.com
4228 - 4230 Valley View Rd.
Edina, Minnesota 55424
(612) 564-4107
May 24, 2017| 4230homes has chosen PE Rein Construction LLC of Minneapolis as the general contractor for redeveloping the Edina twin home at 4228 & 4230 Valley View Road, transforming a blighted property alongside a rejuvenation of the neighborhood.
PE Rein Construction was selected because of their comprehension of the proposal and their work on similar projects in the area. Construction in established communities can present challenges, working with a general contractor with experience helps in the transition from construction site to finished product while maintaining the expectations of those living near the area and understanding and mitigating the impact on their lives and properties.
Edina East offers a unique urban feel combined with outdoor activities, various dining selections, local destinations, transit, dedicated alternative transportation lanes and numerous shopping and entertainment options are some of the distinct qualities of this charming locale.
"Our familiarity with the quality of their work and trust in the ability to come in on-time and under-budget made for an easy choice in my opinion" said Kasey Kollross, Project Manager. "Our interests are aligned to create a home that we are proud of for someone to move in and begin their new future in a wonderful community."
4230homes offers an option for those looking for new construction in an area that has priced many out. Single family homes in the area sell for well over a million dollars, making this difficult for many to take advantage of the schools and amenities available.
##
About 4230homes
Open concept and expansive windows featuring gas cooktops, green space, entertaining areas and fireplaces, large walk-in closets are among the amenities in these 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom homes. More information and renderings can be found at http://4230homes.com
About Refresh Properties
Our firm is dedicated to high quality, fun living spaces that check all the boxes. Our locations are in trending neighborhoods with mass appeal and tons of activites and ammenities. Check out our work at https://refresh-
About PE Rein Construction, LLC
PE Rein Consrtuction holds a qualified active Residential Builder Construction Contractor license in the State of Minnesota, having completed dozens of residential and commercial construction projects. Peter Rein, general contracting manager and owner is leading the construction team.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse