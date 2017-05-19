News By Tag
How to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season
Assemble an Emergency Kit
Step one in preparing for extreme weather is making sure you have an emergency kit. A hurricane emergency kit is something that EVERY Florida resident should have. If you already have one, excellent job; you're a step ahead of the game. However, you should still inspect it to make sure everything is still in good, usable, non-expired condition.
At minimum, your kit should include:
• No less than 1 gallon of water per person, per day for 3-7 days
• 3-7 days' worth of food, plus additional supplies such as a non-electric can opener and cooking fuel as needed.
• Weather-appropriate clothing
• Pillows and blankets
• Batteries
• Emergency radio
• Flashlights
• First aid kit containing bandages, antibiotic ointment and over-the-counter and prescription medications
• Charged cell phone
• Battery-powered charger
• Multi-purpose tool
• Cash
• Pet crate, food and water
Get Informed
Learn about your community's hurricane response plans, and plan your route for how you would get to a shelter in the event of an emergency. (Don't forget the pets; pets are not welcome at every shelter) Discuss evacuation plans with your family, and run drills so everyone will know exactly what to do if the time comes. Make sure your car always has a full tank of gas throughout hurricane season. When emergencies arise, it can be difficult or even impossible to get gas.
Check your homeowner's insurance. Most policies don't cover flooding caused by hurricanes. As a Florida resident, you may want to consider investing in separate flood insurance.
Take Steps to Minimize Damage
When severe weather is imminent, do what you can to minimize the damage. Things like lawn furniture and bicycles should be brought in doors, and all doors and windows should be closed securely. If you have storm shutters, close them. If not, cover doors and windows with plywood.
In anticipation of power outages, turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings, and keep the doors closed. This ensures that your food will stay cold if possible. Turn off propane tanks, and unplug electronics and small appliances.
Now is an appropriate time to think about investing in a home generator. Having an emergency backup power system is critical for homeowners who cannot simply ride out the power outage until the electricity starts working again.
