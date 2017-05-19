How to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season

Be Prepared!

Contact

FF Dietz III

***@performanceac.com FF Dietz III

End

-- Hurricane season is almost here, and as we all know, the west coast of Florida is a prime location for some nasty weather. Experts are predicting that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above average. Let's take a few minutes to review some essential tips for hurricane preparedness. As expert electricians in Florida, we understand the issues that losing power can bring and want you to be as prepared as you possibly can. While we go through the next few months, it's always better to err on the side of caution and make sure you home and family are prepared for the worst.Assemble an Emergency KitStep one in preparing for extreme weather is making sure you have an emergency kit. A hurricane emergency kit is something that EVERY Florida resident should have. If you already have one, excellent job; you're a step ahead of the game. However, you should still inspect it to make sure everything is still in good, usable, non-expired condition.• No less than 1 gallon of water per person, per day for 3-7 days• 3-7 days' worth of food, plus additional supplies such as a non-electric can opener and cooking fuel as needed.• Weather-appropriate clothing• Pillows and blankets• Batteries• Emergency radio• Flashlights• First aid kit containing bandages, antibiotic ointment and over-the-counter and prescription medications• Charged cell phone• Battery-powered charger• Multi-purpose tool• Cash• Pet crate, food and waterGet InformedLearn about your community's hurricane response plans, and plan your route for how you would get to a shelter in the event of an emergency. (Don't forget the pets; pets are not welcome at every shelter) Discuss evacuation plans with your family, and run drills so everyone will know exactly what to do if the time comes. Make sure your car always has a full tank of gas throughout hurricane season. When emergencies arise, it can be difficult or even impossible to get gas.Check your homeowner's insurance. Most policies don't cover flooding caused by hurricanes. As a Florida resident, you may want to consider investing in separate flood insurance.Take Steps to Minimize DamageWhen severe weather is imminent, do what you can to minimize the damage. Things like lawn furniture and bicycles should be brought in doors, and all doors and windows should be closed securely. If you have storm shutters, close them. If not, cover doors and windows with plywood.In anticipation of power outages, turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings, and keep the doors closed. This ensures that your food will stay cold if possible. Turn off propane tanks, and unplug electronics and small appliances.Now is an appropriate time to think about investing in a home generator. Having an emergency backup power system is critical for homeowners who cannot simply ride out the power outage until the electricity starts working again.About Performance ElectricalPerformance Electricians have been serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding counties providing quality repairs, installations and preventive home maintenance with exceptional customer service for 50+ years. In those 50 years of service we have built an excellent reputation because your safety, comfort and satisfaction is our number one priority.If you do decide to invest in one, Performance Electrician's licensed and certified electricians can provide you with honest advice and guidance when selecting a generator for your home, they will ill also install your new home generator to ensure the job is done correctly and safely. To schedule your Free in home evaluation call 727-300-1331.