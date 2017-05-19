News By Tag
Education Consultancy Provides Guidance and Counseling for Academic Career
The consultancy guides students for higher education in India and abroad.
Founded by Achal Shah in the year 2011 this consultancy organization has been providing the steerage of admission in Geomedi Medical University for the successful medical career, one of the renowned universities in Georgia.
Geomedi University Georgia offering courses on Dentistry, Healthcare Economics and Management, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The renowned university is recognized by WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, World Federation Of Medical Education, Educational Commission For Foreign Medical Graduates and Foundation For Advancement Of International Medical Education And Research. The university offers the students with the appropriate schooling based totally on the theoretical know-how and abilities and ensures the graduates with competences important for his or her success of their career. Previously graduated students have succeeded of their clinical careers working on the various clinics in Georgia and overseas. On top of several facilities that the students get the university offers scholars to the needed students and looks after that they get proper placement after the successful completion of the course and they even get to stay connected with the university.
For further information please visit http://www.educationconsultancy.co.in/
About Education Consultancy
Education Consultancy presents career counselling, admission procedures and guides the students. Experienced consultants make email consultation, telephone consultation, individual guidance. The clients can visit the head office, located in Vadodara for detailed information on career counselling.
Media Contact:
Education Consultancy
Phone - +91-9898581881, 9737999344
Email - educationconsultancy5@
Education Consultancy
***@gmail.com
