News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Increasingly Popular Parquetry Flooring – Replicate The Charm Of 17th Century France
O'Brien Timber Floors and their team of flooring professionals are proud to announce that "De Marque European Oak Engineered Parquetry", by Australian based flooring company Preference Floors, is now available to Melbourne residents who wish to enhance the appeal and beauty of their home or business.
History of Parquet
Parquetry flooring has been a part of history since 17th century France.
The word "Parquet" was derived from the French term "Parchet" which means "a small enclosed space". 'Parquet de Versailles' are large diagonal squares which were introduced as 'Parquet De Menuiserie', meaning "parquet woodwork", which was generally used to replace Marble the most common form of flooring back then, as Marble required regular washing which resulted in the joints underneath the floor to rot.
Parquetry In The Modern Era
These days Parquetry floors are used to showcase creativity and opulent beauty in both palaces and private homes alike. Known also for their structural strength and freedom of design, this particular flooring has often been used to replace outdated marble flooring, (for a fraction of the price) and has been hailed for not only its beauty but it's ease of cleaning and upkeep.
Parquetry flooring is now readily available in the modern world in either 15mm or 21mm thick planks and will be offered in a variety of colours and finishes, like the traditional herringbone and basket weave patterns, the timeless favourites of both aristocracy and the modern public.
For those that prefer a more traditional look and feel, O'Brien's flooring specialists would be happy to install raw timber that can be sanded and stained to your specifications and lacquered in-home. The flooring also features micro bevelling on all four sides that ensure a perfect fit and flawless design.
Parquetry flooring offers stability and original beauty, and customers can be assured that O'Brien's team of professionals will be proud to install your new flooring with the utmost attention to detail and your own specifications.
"It is well known in all facets of life that styles and tastes go in and out of fashion in cycles. We are delighted that there is now a significant trend in flooring towards Parquetry, taking us back to a time and place synonymous with elegance and beauty. Perhaps the best thing about our new range is that it is no longer just an option for the nobility and wealthy, but is now well within the reach of anyone looking for a new timber floor." states Charlie O'Brien - Director
With the flooring's tongue and groove locking mechanism O'Brien's installation team will be in and out before you notice, giving you quick access to your newly revamped space. This particular flooring also boasts a 25 year structural warranty and 20 year residential wear warranty, ensuring that your new floors will be a part of your home or space for decades to come.
ABOUT O'BRIEN TIMBER FLOORS
O'Brien Timber Floors (http://www.obrientimberfloors.com.au/
If you would like more information about Parquetry flooring, or have questions for O'Brien Timber Floors team of experts, regarding a quote or installation, please feel free to contact them via their website, www.obrientimberfloors.com.au or by phone or email.
Media Contact:
Charlie O'Brien (http://www.obrientimberfloors.com.au/
51 Howleys Road,
Notting Hill, VIC, 3168
1300 500 701
info@obrientimberfloors.com.au
SOURCE O'BRIEN TIMBER FLOORS
Media Contact
Charlie O’Brien
1300500701
***@obrientimberfloors.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse