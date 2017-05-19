News By Tag
Putty for Mac 8.0 has been released
Wine Reviews released Putty for Mac 8.0.0 for MacOS today. Putty 8.0.0 is another major release, we have added Certificates from Apple to fix the security warnings to this release.
Putty is one of the Best Terminal Emulators available today. It Supports different types of Network Protocols such as SSH, FTP, SCP, Telnet etc. In Windows it is used as SSH Client to connect to Your Linux server or for some other purpose But what will you do if you are on Mac? You might be thinking , Is there any Software like Putty for Mac Available? The answer is Yes! With the help of some other Software's we can Use putty on MacOS although Putty is used widely on Windows Platform. Official Versions of Putty are available on Unix like Platforms, and now it's widely available for Mac systems running OSX 10.9.5 or higher.
SSH is available by default in Mac and Linux or Unix. Although you can use terminal for SSH connections still there are some benefits in using Putty such as Other clients don't keep connections alive whereas Putty does. Also it is cool to use Putty as your SSH client if you are doing some CISCO Stuffs, transferring files, managing files on a server or whatever.
The cost of Putty 8.0.0 is only $15.00 (https://winereviews.onfastspring.com/
Supported Protocols:
• Telnet
• FTP
• SSH
• SCP
About Wine Reviews:
There is a multitude of software developed only for the Windows operating system and even when software vendors port their applications to another platform, generally it lacks features that the Windows version contains. The only solution these developers face is to have access to both systems for testing which leads to increased infrastructure demands, and wasted project resources. Our goal is to have native ports of essential Windows tools and applications made available for MacOS users.
Version 8.0.0 New Features:
• Added Certificates from Apple to fix the security warnings
• Added a dialog box when closing multiple windows
• Fixed a crash when you open a new session if you're in the configuration screen or the terminate session dialog box.
• Fixed a bug in pTerm for 10.11.6 and older OSX installs
• Fixed a couple more dynamic lib linking bugs
• Fixed yet another crash in Browse
• Fixed a couple windowing bugs
• Other small random bug fixes
We now use FastSpring (https://winereviews.onfastspring.com/
Contact
Wine Reviews
***@wine-reviews.net
