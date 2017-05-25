News By Tag
New Belgium's Bike the World with Fat Tire Sweepstakes to Benefit World Bicycle Relief
Specially marked 12 packs of Fat Tire Belgian Style Ale will also offer the chance to win a trip to Patagonia
"We are very excited to support World Bicycle Relief's mission," said Kyle Bradshaw, New Belgium Brand Manager. "The classic red cruiser bike behind Fat Tire has always embodied a nostalgic sense of freedom, imagination, and play that comes with riding a bicycle. But in some areas of the world, bicycles are much more than just an alternative means of transportation – they are essential for gaining access to basic necessities."
To celebrate the partnership, Bike the World with Fat Tire will give three lucky winners, plus one guest each, the opportunity to shape their own Patagonia adventure in early 2018. Breathtaking peaks, ancient glaciers, and old-growth forests make Patagonia a premier South American travel destination for any travel enthusiast. The Bike The World with Fat Tire: Patagonia contest and summer promotion runs now through August 31.
To enter for your chance to win this trip of a lifetime and support World Bicycle Relief, check out your local retailer for specially marked Fat Tire 12 packs. You can also visit http://www.newbelgium.com/
"Fat Tire's contest Bike The World: Patagonia is sure to inspire many cyclists to enter. We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of this exciting trip and are grateful to New Belgium for their support of our work," said Katie Bolling, Business Development Director of World Bicycle Relief. "Proceeds World Bicycle Relief receives from New Belgium will provide life-changing bicycles to empower people in rural developing countries."
In the developing world, distance is a barrier that prevents children from attending school, the sick from receiving care, and entrepreneurs from earning enough to feed their families. A high quality, rugged bicycle can change all of that. The efficiency and productivity a bike provides allows individuals to accomplish much more in a single day and pedal into a new, bright future.
Since 2005, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 340,000 bicycles and trained over 1,600 bicycle mechanics in 19 countries. To learn more visit: https://worldbicyclerelief.org/
About New Belgium:
New Belgium Brewing, makers of Fat Tire Belgian Style Ale and a host of Belgian-inspired beers, is recognized as one of Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work and one of the Wall Street Journal's Best Small Businesses. The 100% employee-owned brewery is a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, and one of World Blu's most democratic U.S. businesses, and a Certified B Corp. In addition to Fat Tire and the new Fat Tire Belgian White coming August 2017, New Belgium brews fourteen year-round beers; Citradelic Tangerine IPA, Citradelic Lime Ale, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger 8 Hop Pale Ale, Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, Tartastic Lemon Ginger Ale, Sunshine Wheat, 1554 Black Ale, Bohemian Pilsner, Abbey Belgian Ale, Trippel and a gluten-reduced line, Glutiny Pale Ale and Glutiny Golden Ale. Learn more at www.newbelgium.com.
About World Bicycle Relief:
Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high-quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 340,000 bicycles and trained over 1,600 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.
For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org
Follow us @PowerOfBicycles and Like us at facebook.com/
World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:
Global/USA Inquiries
Brooke Slezak
brooke@brookeslezak.com
press@worldbicyclerelief.org
Mobile: 917.689.6024
New Belgium Media Contact:
Jenny Foust
jfoust@wearecsg.com
Mobile: 970-244-4268
Image: http://bit.ly/
Brooke Slezak
***@brookeslezak.com
