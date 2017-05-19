Have your say - and have fun whilst you are saying it!

News By Tag
The organisation has received a grant from Arts Council England to create a cultural plan for Taunton and is seeking opinions from as many residents as possible.
As part of this mapping exercise, ArtsTaunton has appointed two artists-in-residence to work in Taunton until July: artist Michelle Rumney, who is base at Taunton Deane's Belvedere House, and poet Christopher Jelley, who is based at the Museum of Somerset. They will be running a number of FREE activities and readers are invited to join in.
Events will run from 31 May until 1 July and include a Story Cafe at the Brewhouse,
a Take Art Poetry Workshop at Taunton Library, Teasing Tags at Somerfest, a labyrinth and workshops for all ages at Longrun Meadow. Christopher Jelley's poetry boxes will be found all across the town. The aim of these events is to begin a process that will help transform Taunton's cultural landscape for the future.
ArtsTaunton's development director, Ann Jones said: "We want to reach as many people in Taunton Deane as we can, so whatever we are able to do in the future will be representative of what people really want - so please have your say!"
Kit Chapman, Founding Director of ArtsTaunton added: "Ann has devised a hugely exciting menu of initiatives to inject some fun and creativity into our research – all part of our mission to transform Somerset's County Town into a major centre for the arts and culture in South West England."
The organisation has also created an online survey to help reach those that prefer this form of communication. Please visit:https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/
