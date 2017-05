Have your say - and have fun whilst you are saying it!

ArtsTaunton- Logo- sm

Contact

White Knight Marketing

***@whiteknightmarketing.co.uk White Knight Marketing

End

--The organisation has received a grant from Arts Council England to create a cultural plan for Taunton and is seeking opinions from as many residents as possible.As part of this mapping exercise, ArtsTaunton has appointed two artists-in-residence to work in Taunton until July: artist Michelle Rumney, who is base at Taunton Deane's Belvedere House, and poet Christopher Jelley, who is based at the Museum of Somerset. They will be running a number of FREE activities and readers are invited to join in.Events will run from 31 May until 1 July and include a Story Cafe at the Brewhouse,a Take Art Poetry Workshop at Taunton Library, Teasing Tags at Somerfest, a labyrinth and workshops for all ages at Longrun Meadow. Christopher Jelley's poetry boxes will be found all across the town. The aim of these events is to begin a process that will help transform Taunton's cultural landscape for the future.ArtsTaunton's development director, Ann Jones said: "We want to reach as many people in Taunton Deane as we can, so whatever we are able to do in the future will be representative of what people really want - so please have your say!"Kit Chapman, Founding Director of ArtsTaunton added: "Ann has devised a hugely exciting menu of initiatives to inject some fun and creativity into our research – all part of our mission to transform Somerset's County Town into a major centre for the arts and culture in South West England."The organisation has also created an online survey to help reach those that prefer this form of communication. Please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/ r/WPX7P9B