May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Seventeen Years of Second Chances Celebrated at Fort Harrison

Program for at-risk youth and veterans gives individuals a second chance, even if they never had a 'first'
 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The non-profit organization Second Chance Life Skills (SCLS) held a banquet at the Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's International religious retreat. Nearly 250 guests supported the organization while enjoying a 5-star quality night in celebration of 17 years of service to the community. The event was held this past weekend, on the 20th of May.

Second Chance Life Skills' mission is to provide life skills to under-privileged youth through entrepreneurship and keeping up with technology.

Mr. Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater opened the event, welcoming guests to the Fort Harrison.

"The Church of Scientology has hosted hundreds of community events - our doors are wide open for non-profits and charities."

Mr. William Vaughn, a founder of the organization, was the MC for the event. Mr. Vaughn told a bit of SCLS's background. When they first started, their "board room" was a table at Denny's Restaurant. Today, the non-profit is close to acquiring a large facility of their own; a home for dozen programs for veterans and youth.

The keynote speaker was Mr. Pernell Mitchell, a former Leesburg Police Officer. He spoke about the importance of giving back to the community: "John F. Kennedy said, 'Ask not what your country can do for you— ask what you can do for your country.' Well let's make it a little more personal: 'Ask not what your community can do for you— ask what you can do for your community.'"

Mr. Al Graham, the President of SCLS, gave an update on their current projects in St. Petersburg, including a home renovation program for veterans. Mr. Graham presented certificates and plaques to his supporters and Board Members.

The event closed with a song from Dove-award winning performer, Creed Warner, followed by a concert with the Church of Scientology's in-house band.

For more information on holding events for non-profit organizations at the Fort Harrison, please contact Dylan at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.

About the Fort Harrison:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable functions. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

