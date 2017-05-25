Technicolor's Jean-Claude Sachot Explores How Open Source Software Will Bring Innovation to APAC Jean-Claude Sachot -- Technicolor SINGAPORE - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- CMMA 2017 -- Open software strategies offer an important opportunity for service providers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region because the market is highly fragmented and an open approach can allow customer premises equipment (CPE) vendors to achieve the scale necessary to develop optimal products, says Jean-Claude Sachot – Technicolor's VP of Software Solutions and Partnerships at Connected Home – in a podcast interview for journalists.



"An open software strategy is a catalyst for innovation because its main purpose is to capitalize on what has already been developed and proven to work. This means reusing a software component or solution with the goal to build something greater or tailored for a particular operator, as opposed to developing the whole thing from scratch," he says "Working that way, any device vendor can spend development time and budget on true innovation and value creation, addressing the real issues that matter to customers."



However, Sachot says the benefits of open source software can only be realized if the vendor community co-operates on its development. "Members can freely take and adapt, but they must also contribute back for the benefit of the community."



The first beneficiaries of an open software strategy will be the service providers and their customers, but the device manufacturers will also benefit as they can focus on innovation and differentiation.



"Many service providers in the region are small to mid-size players and they operate in countries where their revenue per customer is fairly low. Their capex budget is therefore highly constrained, and because the volume of devices they can purchase is limited, they get little attention from the CPE vendors.



"By joining forces in a truly open software community and focusing on the operators' needs and goals, the CPE device manufacturers, together with the software and other system component vendors, can deliver more rapidly and at a much lower cost the latest technology innovations."



Technicolor has recently joined the Frog by Wyplay, an open middleware community, enabling it to make use of, and contribute to the development of Wyplay's open middleware offerings.



"The Frog by Wyplay community addresses all sizes and categories of operators, but their needs differ depending on their size and the local market conditions of their operations. Some of them require specific customization of the CPE software, whereas others can be addressed with pretty much what is available from the community.



"In all cases, the conditions of fair competition between all CPE vendors are guaranteed because all of them have access to the same open source software."



For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

+1 323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



Andre Rodriguez

+1 323 817 6716

andre.rodriguez@ technicolor.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12642374/1 End -- CMMA 2017 -- Open software strategies offer an important opportunity for service providers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region because the market is highly fragmented and an open approach can allow customer premises equipment (CPE) vendors to achieve the scale necessary to develop optimal products, says Jean-Claude Sachot – Technicolor's VP of Software Solutions and Partnerships at Connected Home – in a podcast interview for journalists."An open software strategy is a catalyst for innovation because its main purpose is to capitalize on what has already been developed and proven to work. This means reusing a software component or solution with the goal to build something greater or tailored for a particular operator, as opposed to developing the whole thing from scratch," he says "Working that way, any device vendor can spend development time and budget on true innovation and value creation, addressing the real issues that matter to customers."However, Sachot says the benefits of open source software can only be realized if the vendor community co-operates on its development. "Members can freely take and adapt, but they must also contribute back for the benefit of the community."The first beneficiaries of an open software strategy will be the service providers and their customers, but the device manufacturers will also benefit as they can focus on innovation and differentiation."Many service providers in the region are small to mid-size players and they operate in countries where their revenue per customer is fairly low. Their capex budget is therefore highly constrained, and because the volume of devices they can purchase is limited, they get little attention from the CPE vendors."By joining forces in a truly open software community and focusing on the operators' needs and goals, the CPE device manufacturers, together with the software and other system component vendors, can deliver more rapidly and at a much lower cost the latest technology innovations."Technicolor has recently joined the Frog by Wyplay, an open middleware community, enabling it to make use of, and contribute to the development of Wyplay's open middleware offerings."The Frog by Wyplay community addresses all sizes and categories of operators, but their needs differ depending on their size and the local market conditions of their operations. Some of them require specific customization of the CPE software, whereas others can be addressed with pretty much what is available from the community."In all cases, the conditions of fair competition between all CPE vendors are guaranteed because all of them have access to the same open source software."For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper+1 323 817 7547Andre Rodriguez+1 323 817 6716 Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolor.com Tags : Communicasia , Cpe , CMMA 2017 , Wyplay , Frog by Wyplay , Technicolor , Middleware , Set Top Box Industry : Entertainment , Media , Technology Location : Singapore - Singapore - Singapore Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2017

