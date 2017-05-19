Colliers International's Kevin Morris Named One of South Florida's Influential Black Professionals

Kevin Morris

Paola Iuspa-Abbott

-- Colliers International South Florida congratulates Kevin Morris, Senior Vice President, on being recognized as one of South Florida's Most Powerful and Influential Black Professionals in Business and Industry for 2017 by Legacy Magazine. The honorees were nominated by members of the community and selected by the magazine based on their professional and philanthropic accomplishments.Morris spearheads Colliers International's Affordable Housing Division to help clients navigate the complexities of the affordable housing landscape – including strategic planning issues, development and tax matters and intricacies of federal, state and housing programs."Kevin is an asset to Colliers and the community as a whole," said Ken Krasnow. "He has the unique ability to help affordable housing developers and investors identify real estate solutions that promote affordable housing opportunities in our region. He clearly views his profession as a vehicle for improving the lives of families whose income don't go up as fast as our regon's cost of living."Morris is based in the Colliers' Fort Lauderdale office. As part of the Fort Lauderdale community, we extend our congratulations to CRA Manager of the City of Fort Lauderdale Johnathan Brown, City of Fort Lauderdale Police Department Major Gregory A. Salters, Fort Lauderdale Police Major Victor London, and Economic Development Manager City of Fort Lauderdale Glendon Hall.-- End --Colliers International Group Inc.(NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 15,000 skilled professionals operating in 68 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 12 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.