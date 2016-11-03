News By Tag
Washington, DC Week for the Animals Celebration is coming May 27-June 4, 2017!
The dynamic week will underscore community spirit throughout the Washington, DC metro area as the citizens and welfare organizations join together to help and celebrate the amazing animals.
To further add to the excitement, George Washington University Law School will once again host the much-anticipated DC Animal Law Night event, featuring an extraordinary panel of leaders addressing current issues in the Trump era, with advocates and students in attendance. Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Caisson Horses and Walter Reed Army Medical Center animal-assisted therapy events will also be spotlighted during the week!
The DC Week for the Animals will be spotlighting humane organizations, shelters, parks, sanctuaries, businesses, students, advocates, community leaders, decision makers and caring citizens in an action-packed, compassionate week of fun-filled activities for the animals!
A multitude of tail-wagging dog and fun-loving feline pet adoption events, Memorial Day festivals, blessing of the animals, ways to help and adopt retired military K-9's, free and low cost spay/neuter opportunities, low cost microchipping, Memorial Day events featuring animals, activities to help the horses and wellness clinics to help the animals.
The calendar will also highlight activities that also include metro area park events with the animals, wildlife activities, pet food/supply donations, veggie meetups, volunteer opportunities, a salute to the military and so much more!
The Washington, DC Week for the Animals celebration will build new relationships for the animals, strengthen communities and save precious lives. Visit the official website for complete contact and event information at http://www.dcanimals.org/
