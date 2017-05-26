 
News By Tag
* Succession Planning
* Leadership
* C-Level Promotion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pittsburgh
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


GAI Consultants Names New President

Board of Directors Elects Anthony Morrocco, MBA, PLS, PE President as Part of Succession Planning
 
 
Anthony Morrocco, MBA, PLS, PE, President, GAI Consultants
Anthony Morrocco, MBA, PLS, PE, President, GAI Consultants
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Succession Planning
Leadership
C-Level Promotion

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Executives

PITTSBURGH - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- National engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm GAI Consultants (GAI) announced that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a progression of the company's senior leadership structure. Consistent with the company's succession planning strategy, GAI veteran Anthony (Tony) Morrocco, MBA, PLS, PE, current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will succeed Gary DeJidas, PE as President, on June 1, 2017. DeJidas will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

"Gary's commitment to employees, corporate culture, customers and shareholders along with his "one company" vision has defined GAI over his tenure. Under his leadership, GAI has grown substantially and become a financially successful firm that consistently delivers excellent service to its clients. We extend hearty thanks for his continued leadership and his insightful succession planning," stated Senior Vice President and Board Member Stephen Gould, MBA.

"Gary and I, along with the Senior Management team, will continue to collaborate closely over the next few years to ensure a smooth and orderly leadership transition to maintain the success and stability our combined efforts have brought to GAI," said Morrocco.

"I have worked closely with Tony for most of his career at GAI. I know firsthand that his industry knowledge and expertise with our brand and values, coupled with his strategic vision and operating skills, make him the ideal choice to lead GAI as we look ahead to the future and the next generation of leadership," said DeJidas.

About Anthony Morrocco, MBA, PLS, PE, President, GAI Consultants:

After joining GAI as a project manager at GAI in 1989, Mr. Morrocco quickly identified the need for industrial, commercial, and residential land development services. He established GAI's Land Development and Survey groups and directed their development for several years, winning significant projects that changed Pittsburgh's skyline.

Tony advanced his career at GAI from Group Manager and Project Manager to the position of Managing Officer of GAI's Pittsburgh office. During his tenure as office manager, Mr. Morrocco engineered the design and construction of additional office space to handle the growth of GAI's Pittsburgh office from 200+ to 400+ employees.

Mr. Morrocco was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2009, responsible for overseeing GAI's Business Units and providing guidance and direction to GAI's professional and administrative staff in all offices.

"GAI continues to benefit from Tony's organizational vision and guidance. He has been instrumental in crafting and guiding the development of GAI's current operational structure, during what has been the most productive years in our company's history. We look forward to carrying forward with the momentum Tony has helped to create and supporting him in his new role," said Senior Vice President and Board Member Greg Nettuno, PE.

About GAI: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Learn more at: https://gaiconsultants.com/

Connect with GAI: Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

Media Contact
Leah Tuscan, Senior Director, Communications
321.319.3025
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gaiconsultants.com Email Verified
Tags:Succession Planning, Leadership, C-Level Promotion
Industry:Engineering
Location:Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GAI Consultants, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share