Jane.com Launches Men's Category To Meet Demand of Consumers

Online Boutique Expands E-commerce Offerings by Emerging Into Men's Apparel

--(https://jane.com/), an online boutique marketplace featuring the latest in women's fashion trends, home decor, and children's clothing, announced today the launch of a men's channel. The decision to enter this space was based on an overwhelming demand from its fan base – from 2015 to 2016, there was a 900% increase in searches for men's products on the site. After noting the spike, JANE.com tested the trend with a sale on Men's Columbia jackets and sold over 1,000.plans to offer items in three key male style personas: sporty, classic and urban. The e-commerce brand has designated Destrie Unice as the merchandising lead to foster the growth of the latest category. Unice has over eight years of fashion and merchandise experience."We've taken a data-oriented approach to create our new men's channel based on the overwhelming interest we've noticed from our fans," said Shelley-Ann Denoon, Chief Operating Officer of. "Men's fashion is taking off online and we're excited to tap into this booming trend to offer stylish pieces for our consumers."After much research and testing in the category,has determined that graphic tees, statement cufflinks, sporty shoes and casual button-downs are its hottest items. The brand will run 30 to 40 deals online daily dedicated to men and the women who love to shop for them."While our brand resonates with women foremost, we look forward to expanding our customer base and having men become a larger part of the equation," said Mike McEwan, CEO of. "Growing our men's category allows us to build a more comprehensive e-commerce brand and we look forward to expanding the customers we serve."For more information on, please visit the online boutique marketplace at jane.com. Join in on the social experience by followingon Facebook @veryjane, on Instagram @veryjane and Twitter @janedeals.Ranked as #11 on the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing companies in the US, and #1 in Utah, JANE.com is a boutique marketplace featuring the latest in women's fashion trends, home decor, and children's clothing at prices that are too good to pass up. With 2016's Entrepreneur of the year Mike McEwan at the forefront, JANE.com is more than just a workplace; it's a lifestyle. With a highly structured selling platform and multiple integrations, JANE.com provides both online sellers and brick and mortar shops the perfect marketplace to showcase their boutique and creates an attentive audience for new innovative products. With over 200 deals a day at up to 80% off, JANE.com is the perfect place for online shopping without breaking the bank.