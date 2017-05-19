 
Take a Trip with Chillax's Premium Lunchbag

 
 
CUMMING, Ga. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax wants to keep your family healthy and happy with their eco friendly lunchbox. This lunchbag is perfect for all women, men and kids!  Use it for every occasion, including fishing and camping trips.This kitchen container can also keep baby food cool during long car rides. It's a compartment lunch box, so you can fit baby food pouches and snacks in there with plenty of room to spare! It's an insulated lunch bag, so it will keep your lunch cooler than other lunch boxes.This bag was designed with your family in mind. The adjustable straps will allow you to carry it comfortably, even while going hiking. Do you need your food and beverages to be even colder? Just toss a couple of Chillax's gel ice packs into the bottom of your cooler bag.Each non toxic ice pack will leave your food cold for hours!

Get your premium lunch bag here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHZ78RS

Want to order the reusable ice cubes as well? Just visit: www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
