 
News By Tag
* Certification
* Realtors
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

CRS Introduces Education Maintenance Requirement for its Certified Real Estate Members

New continued learning requirement is designed to reinforce significance and value of the CRS Designation as the most prestigious professional designation in the residential real estate business
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Certification
* Realtors
* Education

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) announced today that, beginning with the 2018 membership renewal period, all CRS Designees will be required to take a minimum of two hours of continuing education each calendar year to maintain their CRS designation status.

The CRS Designation is the most prestigious professional designation in the residential real estate business. This new continued learning requirement is designed to reinforce its significance and value.

CRS Designees will have the remainder of the 2017 calendar year to earn their credits prior to renewal for next year.  The requirement can be fulfilled by taking a number of free CRS education programs or by attending sessions at the CRS annual Sell-a-bration® conference or a pre-approved CRS Local Networking Group event.

REALTORS® who earn the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding achievement in residential real estate. Only 32,000 agents (3% of all REALTORS nationwide) have achieved the credential.

'The CRS designation yields great value for REALTORS® who have earned this distinction," said Leigh Brown, CRS President. "In addition to being more experienced and successful REALTORS®, CRS designees receive advanced training above and beyond what is required of typical agents. The CRS designation assures consumers that they are working with the most professional agent who will work to assure they get the best price and terms and are guided through a smoother transaction process."

For more information about becoming a CRS member and earning the Certified Residential Specialist designation, visit http://www.crs.com or call 800-462-8841.

About the Council of Residential Specialists

The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS supports its 32,000 REALTOR® members with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding achievement in residential real estate.

Contact
Council of Residential Specialist
Susan Swartz
***@crs.com
End
Source:
Email:***@crs.com Email Verified
Tags:Certification, Realtors, Education
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Council of Residential Specialists News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share