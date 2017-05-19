News By Tag
CRS Introduces Education Maintenance Requirement for its Certified Real Estate Members
New continued learning requirement is designed to reinforce significance and value of the CRS Designation as the most prestigious professional designation in the residential real estate business
CRS Designees will have the remainder of the 2017 calendar year to earn their credits prior to renewal for next year. The requirement can be fulfilled by taking a number of free CRS education programs or by attending sessions at the CRS annual Sell-a-bration®
REALTORS® who earn the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding achievement in residential real estate. Only 32,000 agents (3% of all REALTORS nationwide) have achieved the credential.
'The CRS designation yields great value for REALTORS® who have earned this distinction,"
For more information about becoming a CRS member and earning the Certified Residential Specialist designation, visit http://www.crs.com or call 800-462-8841.
About the Council of Residential Specialists
The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS supports its 32,000 REALTOR® members with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding achievement in residential real estate.
Council of Residential Specialist
Susan Swartz
***@crs.com
