Woodstock Open House Draws Families

Harvest View Terrace

Contact

Mary Ellen Vanaken

***@mevhomes.com Mary Ellen Vanaken

End

-- Meticulous home w/peaceful wooded views offers an exceptional Front Porch & so much more. Dark colored hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home & flow through the main level. Bright open floor plan is ideal for entertaining & includes 12+ person Dining Rm, Office, Family Rm, 5 lg Bedrms & 4 Baths. Stylish Kitchen w/white cabinets is perfect for the inspired home chef. Unfinished Daylight Basement awaits your design. Home provides space & privacy for a growing family. Amenities include HOA, clubhouse, playground, pool & tennis. Access to parks, dining & shopping.Schools include Woodstock Elementary, Woodstock Middle Schoola and Woodstock High School.The home is located in the sought after neighborhood - Overlook at Woodstock KnollTake I575 North. Exit on Ridgewalk Parkway and go right. At end, go left on Main St. Go right on Johnston Farm Lane. Go right on Harvest View Terrace.Presented by The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team Keller Williams Realty North Atlanta - your North Atlanta luxury real estate team.