 
News By Tag
* Woodstock Ga
* Open House
* Realestate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodstock
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

Woodstock Open House Draws Families

 
 
Harvest View Terrace
Harvest View Terrace
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Meticulous home w/peaceful wooded views offers an exceptional Front Porch & so much more. Dark colored hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home & flow through the main level. Bright open floor plan is ideal for entertaining & includes 12+ person Dining Rm, Office, Family Rm, 5 lg Bedrms & 4 Baths. Stylish Kitchen w/white cabinets is perfect for the inspired home chef. Unfinished Daylight Basement awaits your design. Home provides space & privacy for a growing family. Amenities include HOA, clubhouse, playground, pool & tennis. Access to parks, dining & shopping.

Schools include Woodstock Elementary, Woodstock Middle Schoola and Woodstock High School.

The home is located in the sought after neighborhood - Overlook at Woodstock Knoll

Take I575 North. Exit on Ridgewalk Parkway and go right. At end, go left on Main St. Go right on Johnston Farm Lane. Go right on Harvest View Terrace.

Presented by The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team Keller Williams Realty North Atlanta - your North Atlanta luxury real estate team.

Contact
Mary Ellen Vanaken
***@mevhomes.com
End
Source:The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team - KW Realty
Email:***@mevhomes.com Email Verified
Tags:Woodstock Ga, Open House, Realestate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Woodstock - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share