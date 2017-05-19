News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Woodstock Open House Draws Families
Schools include Woodstock Elementary, Woodstock Middle Schoola and Woodstock High School.
The home is located in the sought after neighborhood - Overlook at Woodstock Knoll
Take I575 North. Exit on Ridgewalk Parkway and go right. At end, go left on Main St. Go right on Johnston Farm Lane. Go right on Harvest View Terrace.
Presented by The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team Keller Williams Realty North Atlanta - your North Atlanta luxury real estate team.
Contact
Mary Ellen Vanaken
***@mevhomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse