GSF Mortgage Welcomes Branch Manager in Madison, Wisconsin

LeMar Welch

Contact

Alyssa Schwabe

***@gogsf.com Alyssa Schwabe

End

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to welcome LeMar Welch to our company as branch manager of our new Madison office. A native of Gary, Indiana, he is a graduate of Concordia University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He has been in the mortgage business since he was 19 years old and brings with him the knowledge and benefits of 20 years in the industry.Welch has worked in many different aspects of the industry including both retail and wholesale lending, risk management, secondary markets, management of both retail and wholesale and now as a branch manager.Welch is excited about establishing a presence for GSF Mortgage in the state's capital; he believes that GSF has much to offer to homeowners and potential homeowners in the Madison area. He is also looking forward to furthering GSF's presence in other Midwestern cities such as Chicago and Indianapolis as he sees huge potential for GSF's brand of dedication to customer service to flourish in these markets.Welch describes his business philosophy as "Client first. Absolutely client first. Goes above profit. Goes above everything."He believes in conducting business based on relationships, not transactions;and that there is no substitute for or greater compliment than the word of mouth recommendation of a happy customer.Welch chose to join GSF Mortgage over the many other offers that he received because he was pleased by the professionalism and courtesy of the GSF staff, impressed by GSF's reputation and A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and he is excited to work for a company that is headquartered locally."LeMar is a very engaging person that is driven to succeed. He is a hard worker and will give GSF a great presence in Madison. We are looking for great things from LeMar!" says Regional Manager Todd Pennington.Welch can be reached at (608) 504-2733 or lwelch@gogsf.com.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.