Bridgeport's new nonmetallic, multi-port connectors make cable installation easier than ever

Contractors simply squeeze connector's tabs to install or remove cables
 
STRATFORD, Conn. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Bridgeport's new, patented Mighty-Merge® 630-NM2 Multi-Port connectors let contractors easily and quickly connect multiple cables through a single 3/4-inch KO, an important benefit when limited knockout space is available. Contractors simply squeeze the fittings' tabs to install or remove the cables. The Bridgeport solution is perfect for prefabrication of bundles of nonmetallic cable.

(For additional information on Bridgeport's new cETLus Listed 630-NM2 connectors, click here.)

Bridgeport's patented Mighty-Merge 630-NM2 connectors are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.

