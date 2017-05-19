Country(s)
Bridgeport's new nonmetallic, multi-port connectors make cable installation easier than ever
Contractors simply squeeze connector's tabs to install or remove cables
Bridgeport's patented Mighty-Merge 630-NM2 connectors are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
