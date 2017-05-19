 
Summer's Top Picks for Deaf Culture Books and Movies Highlighted by Harris Communications

Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and School Curriculums
 
 
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- There is no better time than summertime to relax with a good book or movie. To add to your summer fun, Harris Communications is pleased to introduce its new "Hot Reads & Sizzling DVDs" brochure featuring the latest Deaf culture and ASL titles.

Harris Communications offers hundreds of Deaf culture books and DVDs for all ages and interests, including fiction and non-fiction, feature films and school curriculums. Whether you are looking for a coloring book to help your child learn sign language, a coming of age novel for your teenager, or a page-turning beach read, you will find hours of entertainment and enlightment with a book or video from Harris Communications. Teachers and homeschoolers will find dozens of resources available for sign language instruction and to educate students about Deaf culture.

Celebrating 35 years of helping the Deaf and hard of hearing live life to its fullest, Harris Communications offers thousands of products, including alerting systems, vibrating and flashing alarm clocks, books and media, ADA compliance equipment and much more.

Learn more at http://www.harriscomm.com,  or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) to speak with an ASL friendly customer service representative.

A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://online.flipbuilder.com/wuzc/bula/mobile/index.html... or e-mail info@harriscomm.com to request a free copy.

About Harris Communications, Inc.
Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Harris Communications, Inc. is a leading supplier of hearing loss solutions for people with all levels of hearing loss. Since its founding in 1982 by Dr. Robert Harris, himself a member of the Deaf community, Harris Communications has helped millions of Deaf and hard of hearing customers enjoy their lives to the fullest by providing expert advice and a wide range of more than 2,000 assistive devices and educational resources. The company's product line includes alerting devices, phone and TV amplifiers, personal amplification systems, tinnitus maskers, books and media and much more. Harris Communications also supplies ADA compliance products and hearing protection equipment.

