Everglide Develops Nano-Tech Based Oil Additive to Boost Engine Performance

Everglide Oil

***@everglideoil.com Everglide Oil

-- Everglide, a PA-based petrochemical company with 25-years of experience in R&D, recently released cutting edge, technology-driven additives that dramatically improve the performance of engines and many other mechanical and industrial applications, such as marine, power generation, mining, trucks, and fleets.Their official site is located at http://everglideoil.com/The innovative additives boast the ability to increase extreme pressure properties and lower friction, wear, and operating temperatures, ensuring equipment longevity and improved performance for paired applications.Everglide's product also plays host to proprietary doped Moly-Graphene nanotechnology blend, offering the industry's best protection against contaminants, corrosion, micro pitting and micro cracking, surface fatigue, wear, extreme pressure and temperature. This technology is proofed using sensitive and demanding military and space applications.A CTO for Everglide spoke about the company's keen attention to detail and all-encompassing approach to improving performance:"It's important to lower friction, wear, temperature and to increase compression ratio because that impacts efficiency in a big way. Every degree counts," he explained.Since launching their new line of additives, Everglide has seen their product become a household name, serving some of the largest and busiest sectors of the manufacturing industry. Applicable not only to automobiles but all metal or moving parts, the company's additives and other products are an ideal companion for machinery.The CTO elaborated on the impact one can expect from using Everglide's products: "Engine and equipment life increases thanks to less wear, surface fatigue and less contaminants. You're increasing performance and going greener at the same time." they explained.2017 will be a competitive a year for value-enhancing additives, and Everglide stands positioned to provide the definitive advantage owners, drivers, mechanics, and engineers have been looking for.The official website contains more information about the company's products, as well as technical specifications to aid customers in selecting a product that best suits their needs.