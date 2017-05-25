Broadland Housing to start building 16 new homes at Bodham, Norfolk

Broadland Housing is pleased to announce that it will start building Phase 2 of its Hall Close development in June.

End

-- The scheme of 16 properties includes a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership homes, supported by some open market homes.The first Phase 2 properties are due to be completed in February, with the remainder in June 2018. Phase 1 of the Bodham scheme, consisting of 10 homes, was completed in February 2008."Construction of Phase 2 has been delayed until now because we've had to find a new way to fund affordable housing to replace Government grant funding. However, we're now able to proceed with this stunning new scheme," explained Ed Mumford-Smith, Head of Development.Broadland has appointed John Youngs, a Norwich-based subsidiary of RG Carter Group, as the main contractor, and they are writing to existing Hall Close residents about the forthcoming works. For any queries once construction is underway, please contact Carole Grimes, Development Administrator, Broadland Housing, on 01603 750115.A site layout plan and architect's image of the finished development are available.Broadland Housing Association was established in 1963 and manages 5,000 properties across Norfolk and North Suffolk. It is a key local employer and supporter of regional businesses. Broadland Housing is a Placeshapers Housing Association and a member of the Homes for Cathy Group.