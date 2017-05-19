Cool Mountain Beverages celebrates 20 years as a soda maker

We've received great press and recognition, have been seen on the Chicago based NBC Network drama, Chicago Fire and are a member of Choose Chicago, the city's tourism initiative.

-- Celebrating 20 years is truly a significant mark, surviving in a highly competitive, often cut throat industry, fraught with untold hurdles in production, distribution, sales and business, where brands come and go, change ownership or often never make it out of the box of their own neighborhood.Cool Mountain comes in a wide array of mouth watering flavors like: Green Apple, Blue Razzberry, Strawberry, Black Cherry, Peach, and Orange Cream...all made with pure cane sugar, naturally caffeine free and lightly carbonated to exact the fullest flavor possible.Today Cool Mountain is sold throughout the U.S. in Canada, Panama, Costa Rica and the U.K., Selling particularly well in the South East, and on the West Coast of America.Cool Mountain Beverages is also the producer of Chicago's very own craft soda, Chicago Draft Style Hand Crafted Beverages. And May, (like Cool Mountain), Memorial Day weekend to be specific, Chicago Draft Style also celebrates its anniversary, it's first 1st, and in just this one year has quickly become an essential part of "The Chicago Experience".Chicago Draft Style has grown from a keg only root beer product, made for Universities and special events, to six flavors delivered in bottles and fountain service and can now be found in retail outlets, restaurants, hotels and wholesalers all over the city and its suburbs and, is the featured beverage at the Willis Tower and the 103rd floor Sky Deck, where over 1 million thrill seekers come each year to view the great city. And, with the addition of Norman Distribution representing the brand, we've added several new stores and retail outlets like, Pete's grocers and Armannati's Liquor.We've received great press and recognition, have been seen on the Chicago based NBC Network drama, Chicago Fire and are a member of Choose Chicago, the city's tourism initiative. And because of our close relationship with this city, we have been welcomed warmly by the great people of Chicago, (at the Chicago Hot Dog Festival alone we sampled and sold over 11,000 bottles in just 2 ½ days) - all this adding to the phenomenal success in rapidly becoming the beverage icon of our home, Sweet. Home. Chicago.Chicago Draft Style Root Beer, Ginger Beer, Black Cherry, Cream Soda, Orange Cream and Chicago Draft Style Ginger Ale, "The Champagne of Craft Sodas". All hand crafted to perfection, using only the finest ingredients, pure cane sugar, naturally caffeine free and never pasteurized."We just turned twenty and we're only getting started" – Bill DakerThis was a very big year for Cool Mountain Beverages Inc. Cool Mountain continued its steady growth opening in new areas. Chicago Draft Style was launched to great success and continues its momentum. And, as we move into our twentieth year of operation we are adding one more product line, a functional water beverage. "Realife"is pure spring water infused with clear caffeine, designed to refresh and perk you up without the acidity or heavy sugar, fructose and other sweeteners and chemicals found in most energy drinks.The recipe is complete, the packaging is done and it will be on shelves soon and we hope everyone greets "Realife" with the same warm response given the other offerings from Cool Mountain Beverages Inc.Are you thirsty?For further information, additional photos and to schedule an interview time and date please contact:Robert Weiss01 414 763 9231rweiss9@wi.rr.comBill Daker01 847 344 2369coolmountn@aol.com