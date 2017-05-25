Importance of Home Electrical Safety Inspections

Voted #1

End

-- It's understandable if you're raising your eyebrows right now, wondering if an electrical safety inspection is worth it? Why would I need one? My lights work just fine! In fact, having the electricity in your home regularly inspected is one of those important maintenance procedures that most homeowners often overlook. At most, inspections are only called for when a fuse had already blown up or the switches had already failed to function.Yet, if you ask the experts, it is advised that you conduct an electrical safety evaluation of your house every year, just to ensure that everything is running smoothly. As a maintenance procedure, a visit by your electrician is one of those important preventative measures to address or correct problems in your property's electrical system before they go to the point of immediate repair.You probably wondering if its costly? Well, believe it or not, you'll save more from preventing damage to your home's electrical system though an inspection than calling in your electrician later for a repair job. In actuality, repair jobs cost more than a routine inspection of the wirings in your home. Imagine how much you could save if you could avoid replacing all the wirings in your home (because you weren't able to protect them right away at the onset of mild damage) by checking on them regularly and addressing every minor problem as soon as they arise. For new homeowners, an electrical safety inspection is also an important requirement in checking that the property you purchased follows the building codes of Florida.So, how do you find an electrician to do this inspection for you? Well, contractors who provide electrical inspection services are pretty much easy to find through the internet today. There are lots of sites catering to this service. Unfortunately, many of these electricians are not licensed or insured. Look for electricians with an established track record, the proper training, knowledge, and excellent customer reviews to ensure you are dealing with licensed, certified electricians.About Performance ElectricalPerformance electricians have been serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding counties providing quality repairs, installations and preventive home maintenance with exceptional customer service for 50+ years. In those 50 years of service we have built an excellent reputation because your comfort and satisfaction is our number one priority. Highly rated, Performance electricians are licensed and certified providing expert electrical services for your home at affordable price. www.PalmHarborElectrical.com