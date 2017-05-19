 
Montclair Art Museum To Host Naturalization Ceremony for 24 New Citizens on June 2

 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- MONTCLAIR, NJ, May 25, 2017—The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) will host 24 new U.S. citizens at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Naturalization Ceremony on Friday, June 2. The Oath of Allegiance will be administered at 10 a.m. at Leir Hall on the grounds of the Montclair Art Museum in Montclair, N.J.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS (http://www.uscis.gov/portal/site/uscis)) Newark Field Office Director Randi Borgen will administer the Oath of Allegiance. The 24 new citizens come from the following 19 countries: Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Haiti, India, Iran, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Sierra Leone, Syria, and Uruguay.

Featured speakers will include U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Newark Field Office Director Randi Borgen; Mayor Robert Jackson of Montclair; and Lora Urbanelli, Director of the Montclair Art Museum. The Montclair Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors.

WHEN:         Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.

WHERE:        Montclair Art Museum, 3 South Mountain Avenue Montclair, New Jersey 07042

RSVP:          Media wishing to attend, please RSVP to Kate Premo  kpremo@montclairartmuseum.org

Kate Premo, Montclair Art Museum
kpremo@montclairartmuseum.org
