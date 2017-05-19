News By Tag
Montclair Art Museum To Host Naturalization Ceremony for 24 New Citizens on June 2
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS (http://www.uscis.gov/
Featured speakers will include U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Newark Field Office Director Randi Borgen; Mayor Robert Jackson of Montclair; and Lora Urbanelli, Director of the Montclair Art Museum. The Montclair Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors.
WHEN: Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.
WHERE: Montclair Art Museum, 3 South Mountain Avenue Montclair, New Jersey 07042
RSVP: Media wishing to attend, please RSVP to Kate Premo kpremo@montclairartmuseum.org
