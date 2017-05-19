News By Tag
Tru Measure Announces Partnership With Valpak
Media Analytics and Technology Fuel Digital Advertising Results
"Providing our sales team and customers with yet another tool to help better understand the performance of our products, the users of their website, their level of engagement and their demographics is leading to a better bottom line for them and us," said Damon Barr, managing partner of Valpak.
Valpak (Virginia/Washington, D.C./Maryland/
"Valpak's commitment to outperform the competition and service its clients with tools that demonstrate performance exemplifies the type of media companies and agencies we want as partners," said John Hoeft, general manager at Tru Measure.
Tru Measure provides a comprehensive suite of products and fulfillment services with custom dashboards connecting post-click engagement analytics such as call tracking, site traffic and conversions with search engine marketing (SEM), display, paid social and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tactics. It also includes several API integrations with top media vendors and Google Analytics. Each dashboard is designed to feature the most relevant and specific data pertaining to each advertiser's goals and objectives, creating a clear illustration of what's working and what's not. Going one step further, the Tru Measure dashboard also scrubs and normalizes data to filter out unwanted data and present results specific to individual advertisers' goals.
About Tru Measure
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., with additional offices in Seattle, Minneapolis, and Denver, Tru Measure is a digital marketing services platform with proprietary tracking technology and a dashboard solution that provides media sales organizations and marketing agencies with insight and guidance on digital media solutions, performance analytics and return on investment (ROI). A wholly-owned subsidiary of McClatchy, the Tru Measure platform is designed to streamline sales, operations, audience targeting, optimization and reporting for data-driven marketing efforts including print, online, mobile and social. Tru Measure supports a broad spectrum of North American, European and Australian companies, including McClatchy, Lee Enterprises, BH Media Group, The Washington Post and EATEL, and several advertising agencies. For more information, visit www.trumeasure.com.
