 
News By Tag
* Harrison Design
* Architecture And Design
* Architecture Firm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Harrison Design opens office in Naples, Florida

 
 
Greg Palmer
Greg Palmer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Harrison Design
Architecture And Design
Architecture Firm

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Harrison Design, award-winning architecture and design firm, announces the opening of its eighth office located at 1015 First Avenue South in Naples, Florida. The South Florida operation will be headed by Gregory L. Palmer, Senior Partner, who has been with the firm since 1995. The 25-year-old practice specializes in luxury residential and specialty commercial projects across the United States and abroad.

Mr. Palmer, AIA, NCARB, draws from his over 30 years of experience in commercial, residential, historic renovation, and hospitality design as well as his expertise in developing new markets. He has overseen the firm's offices in Washington, D.C., St. Simons Island, GA, and Shanghai, China. Mr. Palmer works directly with the firm's clients to develop custom environments that are elegant, fresh, and timeless, collaborating with many of the nation's leading interior designers, landscape architects, contractors, and craftspeople. He continues to pass his knowledge through mentorship, teaching, and frequent participation in juried competitions.

Harrison Design Naples begins its operations immediately.

Office information:
1015 First Avenue South
Naples, Florida 34102
Phone – 239-206-5909

About Harrison Design:
Since its founding in 1991, award-winning Harrison Design has been dedicated to creating luxury, custom residences, townhomes, and specialty commercial projects that are inspired by the best of classical and modern architecture. Through offices in Atlanta and St. Simons Island, Georgia; Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, California; Naples, Florida; New York, Washington, D.C.; and Shanghai, China; Harrison Design continues to service its clients throughout the United States and internationally. www.harrisondesign.com

Contact
Dalia Stoniene
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Harrison Design
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DStoniene PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share