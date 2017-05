Harrison Design opens office in Naples, Florida

Greg Palmer

-- Harrison Design, award-winning architecture and design firm, announces the opening of its eighth office located at 1015 First Avenue South in Naples, Florida. The South Florida operation will be headed by Gregory L. Palmer, Senior Partner, who has been with the firm since 1995. The 25-year-old practice specializes in luxury residential and specialty commercial projects across the United States and abroad.Mr. Palmer, AIA, NCARB, draws from his over 30 years of experience in commercial, residential, historic renovation, and hospitality design as well as his expertise in developing new markets. He has overseen the firm's offices in Washington, D.C., St. Simons Island, GA, and Shanghai, China. Mr. Palmer works directly with the firm's clients to develop custom environments that are elegant, fresh, and timeless, collaborating with many of the nation's leading interior designers, landscape architects, contractors, and craftspeople. He continues to pass his knowledge through mentorship, teaching, and frequent participation in juried competitions.Harrison Design Naples begins its operations immediately.1015 First Avenue SouthNaples, Florida 34102Phone – 239-206-5909Since its founding in 1991, award-winning Harrison Design has been dedicated to creating luxury, custom residences, townhomes, and specialty commercial projects that are inspired by the best of classical and modern architecture. Through offices in Atlanta and St. Simons Island, Georgia; Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, California; Naples, Florida; New York, Washington, D.C.; and Shanghai, China; Harrison Design continues to service its clients throughout the United States and internationally. www.harrisondesign.com