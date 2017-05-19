News By Tag
Dennis Davis takes the reins of Bucking Bull Games
"I have been more than impressed how he has handle his new role as President of The Jaynes Gang. I came real close to hiring two different men and neither worked out, so it seemed to make sense to give Dennis this opportunity."
BBG, the flagship division of Exclusive Genetics, is a multi-faceted bucking bull and competitive event company that is located in Orchard, Texas.
Effective immediately Dennis Davis, a native of Runge, Texas will be supervising the entire staff at the company's headquarters in Orchard, Texas. Davis replaces interim President Karah Hiles who will stay on with the company as the media consultant. Davis currently resides in Rosenberg, near Orchard, and has been employed by Jaynes since 2012.
"When I took over the Jaynes Gang a few months ago it was important to me to surround myself with people that were 100 percent committed to our brand. After a few employee transitions that involved realigning employees and their responsibilities, Billy had faith in my decision making and leadership,"
Davis, 49, has more than 30 years of hands on bull riding, marketing, and data base experience on his resume combined with a lifetime of working knowledge of performance bulls and what it takes to succeed in the industry. Davis is from a rodeo background where he competed most of his life. He attended college on a track scholarship at Texas Southern and later at Lamar University. Davis and Jaynes met while he was competing on the PRCA and CPRA rodeo circuits. After his career of riding bulls ended he accepted a job with Igloo Products Corporation and was living in Eagle Lake, Texas prior to accepting a part time position with Jaynes creating databases.
Jaynes brought Davis on as a flank man full-time to improve the bull's consistency in both futurities and rider bull competition.
Davis's vision for BBG is to increase the bull owner base thru improved customer engagement and looks forward to doing this himself every day. Davis considers his strength the hands on approach he takes to all aspects of the job.
"I plan to continue to do the things I really love which involves hands on with the livestock, which is the base of the business. I will continue to check the cows and bulls first thing every morning before I start my day in the office," continued Davis.
Davis is looking forward to the challenge of maintaining the established sales and increasing bull owner base which requires new customers.
"I want to take on and increase our bull owner base, and I want that challenge."
Davis considers continual motivation the challenge of the business.
"We have a great staff that is on board with the new momentum created by change, and I will be required to sustain that drive for progress," said Davis.
"I am not a minute by minute leader, I look at the bigger picture which includes lots of communication with bull owners and potential bull owners."
Billy Jayne's decision to accept the CEO position with Championship Bull Riding required him to step down from the daily management of his fifteen year old bucking bull business. Davis will add the BBG President responsibility to his "day-to-day leadership" of the Jayne Gang and the over 200 head of bulls at the company's headquarters. Jaynes will remain the owner/CEO working closely with Davis on overall strategy.
Jaynes reiterated that the Jaynes Gang is on a mission to win and BBG is on the verge of huge growth within the bucking bull industry. And Dennis Davis has the energy, passion and experience to lead the entire business group and he has proven that.
"Drop the reins and let her rip," laughed Davis was the first thing he said to Jaynes upon hearing he had been chosen to lead Jaynes' BBG.
For more information on the Jaynes Gang contact Dennis@jaynesgang.com.
Karah Hiles Russell
***@buckingbullgames.com
