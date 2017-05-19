 
News By Tag
* Enclosures
* Hazardous Areas
* Harsh Environments
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oldham
  Lancashire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


New Harsh and Hazardous Environment Enclosure Promotes Installation & Inspection Productivity

Safety and productivity are always top concerns for companies working in harsh and hazardous environments. The new EA (Easy Access) range of enclosures from Hawke International introduces a radical sloping design.
 
 
The EA enclosures have as much as 55 percent more wiring space
The EA enclosures have as much as 55 percent more wiring space
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Enclosures
Hazardous Areas
Harsh Environments

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Oldham - Lancashire - England

OLDHAM, England - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Safety and productivity are always top concerns for companies working in harsh and hazardous environments. The new EA (Easy Access) range of enclosures from Hawke International introduces a radical sloping design that makes installation safe and easy and simplifies inspection. The unit assures electrical safety in applications in oil and gas, pharmaceutical, energy, agriculture and other demanding industrial sectors where hazards are commonplace.

Working within a confined space is always time consuming so increasing hand access is the key to ensure faster installation. The EA enclosures have as much as 55 percent more wiring space than some alternatives on the market. A turned-out sealing face also allows tools such as spanners easier parallel access to gland locknuts. Glands are fitted via the base as per industry best practice. A 3mm gland plate or sheet steel for on-site punching can be chosen if preferred.

For safety, frequent inspection is a necessity in harsh and hazardous environments. Faster inspection is made possible by the cut-a-way side walls not obstructing good vision of all wiring. Retaining pins prevent the removable hinged lid from being dropped, giving greater confidence when working quickly – especially by avoiding drop hazards.

The sloping lid design has a further benefit in helping contaminants that may cause corrosion to naturally flow off without having time to adhere to the surface. A single piece gasket gives superior sealing performance with multiple lid fixing points ensuring sealing compression is equal all round, further preventing any ingress of unwanted liquids.

With nine industry standard sizes to choose from, swap-out or retrofitting existing enclosures with EA enclosures is simple and quick. A free product guide is available online www.ehawke.com/datasheets/ea-series.pdf.

Made in high grade stainless steel AISI 316L, the Hawke EA enclosures are certified for Exe Increased Safety for use in Zone 1/2, 21/22: ATEX / IECEX / EAC TC RU / INMETRO. The units comply with ISO9001 and are also designed to exceed the latest standards. Rigorous third party testing is integral to the design process at Hawke.

To help designers to quickly configure their enclosure, Hawke provide a free, and easy to use tool called boxHUBB. 2D drawings and 3D models can be exported in a number of file formats, with pre-calculated bill of materials and power ratings. boxHUBB is online at www.ehawke.com/designHUBB/.

With more than 60 years of experience in harsh and hazardous product development for the world's most demanding environments, Hawke offer full international product support and can also to supply their industry leading cable glands, connectors for safe live electrical connection, accessories and much more. Contact the company on 0161 830 6650 for more information.


More Information
Olivia Serrage, Tel. +44 (0) 161 830 6650
E-mail: marketing@ehawke.com Web: http://www.ehawke.com
Hawke International, Oxford Street West, Ashton-under-Lyne, OL7 0NA

Download images: http://www.ainsmag.co.uk/client-news/hawke-international/...

Hawke International is a division of Hubbell Ltd. A member of the Hubbell Group Of Companies: www.hubbell.com

Contact
Olivia Serrage
***@ehawke.com
End
Source:Hawke International
Email:***@ehawke.com Email Verified
Tags:Enclosures, Hazardous Areas, Harsh Environments
Industry:Energy
Location:Oldham - Lancashire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ainsworth Maguire PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share