Country(s)
Industry News
IDEC Partners with AMCI to Deliver Motion Control Solutions
AMCI and IDEC partner to offer IDEC micro PLC customers a range of affordable yet sophisticated motion control solutions that are quick and easy to implement into their PLC systems.
Based in Terryville, Connecticut, USA, AMCI is a leading manufacturer of specialized position sensing and motion control technology for PLC-based automation systems. AMCI brings 25 years of PLC-based motion control experience to the partnership. AMCI's unique approach to PLC integration makes it easy for IDEC customers to add full motion control to their IDEC PLC without having to buy separate software, allowing them to take full advantage of their PLC investment. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation.
IDEC Corporation, based in Osaka, Japan, was founded in 1945 and is known for bringing some of the first micro-Programmable Logic Controllers to the market. IDEC has a long history of engineering and manufacturing of reliable PLCs for a range of customers including Machine Builders and OEMs. AMCI's suite of PLC-based motion control products is the perfect complement to IDEC's PLCs, providing sophisticated motion control solutions with seamless compatibility and integration.
The AMCI by IDEC product line includes controllers, stepper motors, and integrated solutions for the FC6A MicroSmart PLC. Integration is a combination of two or more components that usually make up a system. For example, the AMCI by IDEC ISMD Series combines a controller, drive, and motor into a single product and communicates with the IDEC controller through Modbus-TCP. When combined with an IDEC FC6A PLC, these products allow users to quickly and simply implement single and multi-axis motion control in a wide range of industries and applications.
Macro instructions are available to further simplify the integration of motion control into the IDEC FC6A PLC. Macros are embedded in the IDEC WindLDR programming software, providing users with a shortcut to logic and code needed to put together motion profiles. These macros can be configured with drag and drop commands to perform control of up to 12 axes, significantly reducing design and programming time. Because all the components and the software modules are provided by IDEC and AMCI in close partnership, users are guaranteed correct operation right out of the box, with no need to perform integration among the components.
Applications that benefit from AMCI by IDEC products include linear systems such as conveyers, rail positioning, pushing applications/
Visit the IDEC website to view AMCI by IDEC products: http://us.idec.com/
Contact your IDEC Distributor or Sales Rep for more information about these exciting solutions.
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
Media Contact: Rachael Novak
Telephone: (860) 585-1254 ext-132
Email: rnovak@amci.com
Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville, CT 06786 USA
Telephone: (860)-585-1254
Facsimile: (860) 584-1973
http://www.amci.com
Contact
Rachael Novak
***@amci.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse